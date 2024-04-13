Starlink May Get a Conditional Approval from the Govt: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The government could ask Starlink to partner up with an Indian company for a fixed time to offer services. It is worth noting that Elon Musk is scheduled to arrive in India later this month and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlights

  • Elon Musk-owned Starlink may finally get conditional approval from the Government of India (GoI) to offer services in the sub-continent country.
  • Starlink's approval has been put on hold by the government because of its alleged ties with the US government.
  • GoI wants to ensure that no data of Indians is being shared with the US government or agencies by Starlink.

Follow Us

starlink may get a conditional approval from

Elon Musk-owned Starlink, a global satellite communications (satcom) services provider, may finally get conditional approval from the Government of India (GoI) to offer services in the sub-continent country. But the said approval is only going to come if the equipment used by the company is not shared with any United States (US) agencies and the data should also not be stored or shared outside India.




According to an ET report, the government could ask Starlink to partner up with an Indian company for a fixed time to offer services. It is worth noting that Elon Musk is scheduled to arrive in India later this month and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting is expected to result in Tesla opening a manufacturing or an assembling factory in India. There were also reports making rounds online that Tesla is looking to partner up with Reliance to set up a joint venture (JV) for manufacturing EVs (electric vehicles) in India.

Read More - Indian Govt Not in Hurry to Allocate Spectrum for Satcom: Report

Starlink's approval has been put on hold by the government because of its alleged ties with the US government. GoI wants to ensure that no data of Indians is being shared with the US government or agencies by Starlink. Starlink wants to serve in the B2C domain, which is in contrast with the plans of Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications Limited.

Starlink had earlier started selling pre-booking connections in India, but then due to not having the appropriate licenses, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) asked the company to refund the pre-booking amount to the customers. Since 2021, Starlink has been trying to get the necessary nod from the government, but due to many roadblocks, that hasn't come.

Read More - Eutelsat OneWeb Gets Trial Spectrum in India: Report

Starlink has told the Indian government that it plans to offer internet services in backward or rural areas for 'free' using the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

If customer needs 1 GB per day extra for 28 days.. They would rather recharge extra data plan. How will…

Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs 125 Prepaid Pack

Faraz :

Not for long.. This Desi 4G is already failing. Losses are increasing since decades. Customers and network both is 1/4th…

Jio Leads Wireline Subscriber Addition in February 2024: TRAI

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Good news from USA in telecom service in rural areas.

Mediacom Partners With Tarana to Bring FWA Services to US…

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Poland is much ahead compare to lndia in 5g network and FTTH broadband services. 10 gbps broadband connections at very…

Orange Poland Expands Network With New Base Stations in Q1

Santosh Kumar Pal WB :

Airtel 5g can grow more with their fixed 5g network in small towns and rural areas.

Bharti Airtel Says Over 25 Million Users Accessing 5G Across…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments