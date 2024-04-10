Indian Govt Not in Hurry to Allocate Spectrum for Satcom: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

While Eutelsat OneWeb has all the necessary permits from the government, until the company is provided with commercial spectrum it can't offer services to customers.

Highlights

  • The Government of India (GoI) is not in any hurry to allocate spectrum to the satellite communications (satcom) companies.
  • The likes of Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications are unlikely to get spectrum any time soon.
  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) first has to understand how the allotment will exactly work.

Follow Us

indian govt not in hurry to allocate

The Government of India (GoI) is not in any hurry to allocate spectrum to the satellite communications (satcom) companies. The likes of Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications are unlikely to get spectrum any time soon. While these companies have been conducting trials and showcasing their solutions/technology, their plans to roll out the service quickly will likely be delayed. This is because the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) first has to understand how the allotment will exactly work, said an ET report.




Until their clarity on that part, the government is not too keen on allocating spectrum to the companies. One thing is confirmed, the companies can administratively get spectrum. Further, Eutelsat OneWeb is already conducting trials in India with the trial spectrum it received recently. But these companies can't launch services commercially till the time the government allocates them spectrum.

Read More - Vi Lost a Million Wireless Users in Feb 2024: TRAI Data

To Take a Few Months

Things won't go super fast in the matter. The report said quoting a DoT official that it could take a few months for the government to finalise details around the spectrum allocation or allotment to the satcom companies.

The telecom department is likely to include clauses such as frequencies will only be given to offering point-to-point services through a fixed terminal and spectrum won't be permitted to serve the retail customers.

Read More - BSNL is Offering Extra Validity with these Prepaid Plans

There are security implications as well that the government needs to sort out. While Eutelsat OneWeb has all the necessary permits from the government, until the company is provided with commercial spectrum it can't offer services to customers. Other companies such as Jio Satellite Communications, Starlink, and Project Kuiper are trying to get all the permits from the Indian government to start offering their services.

It will take a few months for the government to sort out all the details.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Vi and BSNL mostly serve as a secondary number for many who have kept either Jio or Airtel as their…

Vi Lost a Million Wireless Users in Feb 2024: TRAI…

Shivraj Roy :

The average speeds of 5G in my home has gone down even more now From 300-400mbps in December To 200mbps…

Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024

Faraz :

For some reason n78 band Jio 5G has better network and coverage than B40 4G at many places in Asansol,…

Over 9,000 5G BTS Deployed in India During March 2024

Faraz :

They have got just 2 months to do something.. After elections are over, Gov might put a fine on Vi…

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 2075 Crore via Preferential Share…

avinashsuwal :

i am totally agree with you brother ?

India Ranked 14th for Fastest Median 5G Download Speeds: Report

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments