Satellite Operator SES to Acquire Intelsat for USD 3.1 Billion

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

This move aims to bolster SES's multi-orbit capabilities, expand revenue streams, and create synergies in the satellite communications market.

Highlights

  • SES to acquire 100 percent equity of Intelsat Holdings in a landmark deal.
  • Transaction expected to enhance SES's satellite capabilities and revenue streams.
  • Combined fleet to include over 100 GEO and 26 MEO satellites, boosting coverage and resilience.

Follow Us

Satellite Operator SES to Acquire Intelsat for USD 3.1 Billion
Luxembourg-based satellite operator SES has announced agreeing to acquire 100 percent of the equity of Intelsat Holdings in a deal valued at USD 3.1 billion. The acquisition, jointly announced by SES and Intelsat on Tuesday, aims to create a stronger multi-orbit operator in the satellite communications market.

Also Read: Intelsat Expands Partnership With Eutelsat Group for LEO Satellite Connectivity




Acquisition Details

The agreement, subject to regulatory approvals expected in the latter half of 2025, will see SES purchasing 100 percent of Intelsat's equity. This move is expected to enhance SES's multi-orbit satellite capabilities, expand its revenue streams, and unlock synergies equivalent to EUR 2.4 billion (NPV).

The transaction will be financed through existing cash and equivalents (which stood at EUR 2.4 billion on 31 March 2024) and the issuance of new debt, including hybrid bonds. Additionally, SES will issue contingent value rights in respect of a portion of any potential future monetization of the combined collective usage rights for up to 100 MHz of C-band spectrum, the official release said.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of both companies. The combined SES will continue to be headquartered and domiciled in Luxembourg while maintaining a significant presence in the US.

Strategic Benefits

"Going forward, customers will benefit from a more competitive portfolio of solutions with end-to-end offerings in valuable Government and Mobility segments, combined with value-added, efficient, and reliable offerings for Fixed Data and Media customers. This combination is also positive for our supply chain partners and the industry in creating new opportunities as satellite-based solutions become an increasingly integral part of the wider communications ecosystem," the joint announcement said.

Also Read: SES o3B mPower Satellite System Enters Service

Future Growth Plans

With a combined fleet of more than 100 Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 26 Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites, the combined SES will benefit from enhanced coverage, greater network resiliency, complementary spectrum (C-, Ku-, Ka-, Military Ka-, X-band, and Ultra High Frequency) rights, and improved service delivery utilizing an expanded network of ground segment assets, the joint statement said.

By end-2026, 8 new GEO (including 6 software-defined) satellites and 7 new MEO (O3b mPOWER) satellites are expected to be launched, adding further redundancy and additional growth capacity.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Tejas was another company on blink of bankruptcy and Tata's bad investment by acquiring it, revived by 4G deal with…

Tejas Networks Wants to Do More Business Beyond BSNL: Report

Faraz :

Yes but funds are still not enough. They will Target few big cities in each circle complying minimum roll-out terms…

Vodafone Idea's Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for…

TheAndroidFreak :

They have bought 50Mhz of N78 everywhere.

Vodafone Idea's Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for…

Faraz :

They have more than 40 percent 2G customers. Unless their percent of 2G customer falls below 10, they can't afford…

Vodafone Idea Needs Tariff Hikes: Analysts

Faraz :

I like this article and agree with it. With this investment Vi might buy some spectrum this auction and start…

Vodafone Idea's Massive Fundraising: Is it a Fresh Start for…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments