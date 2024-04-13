Telefonica Germany Partners 5G Synergiewerk to Activate First 5G Streetlamp in Wurzburg



Telefonica Germany has announced a partnership with infrastructure provider 5G Synergiewerk and the public utility company of the city of Wurzburg, Germany, to put into operation the first 5G streetlight in Bavaria as part of a pilot project. Telefonica said this 5G lighting pole combines streetlight and cell site functions, fulfilling the need to provide nighttime lighting while simultaneously offering a 5G mobile network to users.

Enhanced Urban Infrastructure

"The aim is to use the existing urban infrastructure as efficiently as possible for an improved mobile network and new digital applications - thus increasing the quality of life for city dwellers," Telefonica Germany said this week.

O2 Telefonica explains: "The 5G streetlights are an innovative approach to further improve the mobile network in Wurzburg. These small radio cells have a significant impact. They complement our O2 mobile network on-site and ensure an improved network experience for our customers in mobile telephony and data usage. At the same time, we are creating the basis for future digital applications that require higher speeds and additional network capacity."

Telefonica noted that the first active 5G streetlight in Bavaria is located on Versbacher Street. The company plans to convert another streetlight in Wuerzburg for 5G on Schweinfurter Street, completing a successful pilot project.

These 5G streetlights offer high bandwidths for 5G and 4G/LTE for mobile telephony and data usage on the O2 Telefonica (Germany) network. Telefonica said in Wurzburg, over 40 mobile locations with Small Cells are already broadcasting 2G (GSM), 4G (LTE), and 5G on the O2 network.

The infrastructure provider 5G Synergiewerk delivered the special light pole, called the "Smart Pole," and O2 Telefonica then installed the energy-efficient 4G/5G mobile technology in the luminaire and ensured connectivity to the nationwide O2 mobile network.

Telefonica Germany tests 5G RedCap in Munich

In early April, Telefonica Germany said it successfully tested the 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability), which connects Internet of Things (IoT) devices. To note, 5G RedCap enables a reduced 5G networking of wearables, industrial sensors, and monitoring systems adapted to actual purposes. Telefonica successfully tested compatibility with the 5G network for the first time in Munich.

"The 5G network of O2 Telefonica is prepared for the use of 5G RedCap - dedicated antennas are not needed. The standard is compatible with normal 5G frequencies. Only the end devices need a 5G RedCap-capable radio module," Telefonica said.

Telefonica Network Expansion in Q1

In a network expansion drive, Telefonica Germany in the last week of March announced that it has expanded its network with around 400 additional mobile sites built in the first quarter of 2024.