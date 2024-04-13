Rostelecom Develops AI-Powered Digital Advisor for Retail Sector



Russian national operator Rostelecom has developed a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based service called Digital Advisor for the retail industry. The solution is expected to help improve customer experience and free up the resources of store staff to focus on non-routine tasks for which human presence is necessary. Rostelecom said the digital advisor is currently in the testing phase, and the company is testing it at its B2E TechLab, which is focused on the design and implementation of technological solutions for retail companies.

Also Read: Rostelecom Launches Network Management Center in Novosibirsk









Advantages of Digital Advisor

Using AI-generated avatars equipped with synchronised speech and facial expressions, the Digital Advisor provides customers with engaging and tailored interactions. The Digital Advisor not only caters to individual customer needs but also frees up store staff from repetitive tasks, thereby improving overall efficiency, the company said.

Commenting on the announcement, Rostelecom said, "Artificial intelligence is increasingly used in business and is becoming a real assistant for people. The introduction of AI in retail for Rostelecom will be a very interesting and important experience - this promising industry from the point of view of digitalisation still focuses on the person and their needs, and at the same time, with the help of technology, creates unique business models."

Personalised Recommendations

Explaining the advantage of Digital Advisor, Rostelecom said the solution will be able to provide personalised service without the involvement of employees and the cost of their training. Additionally, AI minimises the risks of human error, ensuring consistent adherence to sales practices.

In the future, the solution (Advisor) will be able to recommend products based on the preferences and purchase history of a particular client, thanks to integration with the network's loyalty system.

Also Read: Rostelecom Expands 4G LTE Networks, Bridging the Digital Divide Across Russia

With the launch of the "Digital Assistant," Rostelecom aims to set new standards in customer service and business efficiency within the retail industry.