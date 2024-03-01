Rostelecom Launches Network Management Center in Novosibirsk

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The new center will function synchronously with the TSUMS-West launched last year - together, these facilities will provide high reliability of communication for the entire country.

Highlights

  • Replacement of 28 regional sites with TSUMS-Vostok.
  • Synchronous operation with TSUMS-West for nationwide reliability.
  • Quick response to network incidents, ensuring minimal customer impact.

Follow Us

Rostelecom Launches Network Management Center in Novosibirsk
Russian national operator Rostelecom has launched its Network Management and Monitoring center (TSUMS-Vostok) in the city of Novosibirsk. It will replace 28 regional sites, monitor performance, and provide round-the-clock management of network equipment in Siberia, the Urals, and the Far East, Rostelecom said in a statement this week.

Also Read: Rostelecom Expands 4G LTE Networks, Bridging the Digital Divide Across Russia




Rostelecom Launches TSUMS-Vostok

According to Rostelecom, the opening of TSUMS-Vostok marks the final stage in the launch of new modern network infrastructure management. Reportedly, the new center will function synchronously with the TSUMS-West launched last year - together, these facilities will provide high reliability of communication for the entire country.

Enhanced Incident Response

Now, the speed of response to network incidents will increase, and in most cases, issues will be resolved invisibly to customers. Rostelecom mentioned that if a failure is detected, monitoring center engineers will quickly reconfigure the network and switch traffic to backups.

TSUMS-Vostok and TSUMS-West will be able to serve the needs of the network infrastructure together. If required, each of them will be able to monitor and manage the entire Rostelecom network in 49 thousand settlements of 89 constituent entities of Russia, according to the official release.

Also Read: Tele2 Russia Completes Network Modernisation in Moscow Metro

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

In total, the two network centers will manage the control of about 200 thousand km of communication lines, including 8.4 thousand km of underwater fiber optics, 5 thousand servers, 2.6 thousand IPTV channels, about 1 million network equipment, and almost 8 million units of customer equipment.

The network monitoring center will also feature a media wall, with 750 million pixels displaying information about the status of the company's network devices every day. Around 200 employees will work in the TSUMS-Vostok center, noted the company, and mainly domestic equipment was used to equip the center, Rostelecom said.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

. :

Vi network seems already upgraded in most places, easily getting around 40 Mbps, equal to my fibre...

Vodafone Idea to Raise Rs 20,000 Crore, Promoters to Pitch…

Faraz :

Yeah ... They should cap at 40 Mbps only during night unlimited. Whole day it should be cap free or…

Vi Talks About Fundraising Yet Again, Will the Magic Happen…

Faraz :

Airtel needs to buy 5 MHz of n8 ( 900 MHz ) in all circles mentioned above. Also the spectrum…

Airtel Pays DoT to Continue Using Spectrum in Circles Where…

Rupesh :

Jio has failed to read Indian handset market always. First LYF phones were a failure. After that Jiophone didn't do…

Jio and Qualcomm Working on a Super Affordable 5G Phone:…

msir :

I too got today 27 02 24404999 network in govandi near mtnl office

Mystery of the unknown 3G network MNC 404 999 continues

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments