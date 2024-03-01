Rostelecom Launches Network Management Center in Novosibirsk



Russian national operator Rostelecom has launched its Network Management and Monitoring center (TSUMS-Vostok) in the city of Novosibirsk. It will replace 28 regional sites, monitor performance, and provide round-the-clock management of network equipment in Siberia, the Urals, and the Far East, Rostelecom said in a statement this week.

Rostelecom Launches TSUMS-Vostok

According to Rostelecom, the opening of TSUMS-Vostok marks the final stage in the launch of new modern network infrastructure management. Reportedly, the new center will function synchronously with the TSUMS-West launched last year - together, these facilities will provide high reliability of communication for the entire country.

Enhanced Incident Response

Now, the speed of response to network incidents will increase, and in most cases, issues will be resolved invisibly to customers. Rostelecom mentioned that if a failure is detected, monitoring center engineers will quickly reconfigure the network and switch traffic to backups.

TSUMS-Vostok and TSUMS-West will be able to serve the needs of the network infrastructure together. If required, each of them will be able to monitor and manage the entire Rostelecom network in 49 thousand settlements of 89 constituent entities of Russia, according to the official release.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

In total, the two network centers will manage the control of about 200 thousand km of communication lines, including 8.4 thousand km of underwater fiber optics, 5 thousand servers, 2.6 thousand IPTV channels, about 1 million network equipment, and almost 8 million units of customer equipment.

The network monitoring center will also feature a media wall, with 750 million pixels displaying information about the status of the company's network devices every day. Around 200 employees will work in the TSUMS-Vostok center, noted the company, and mainly domestic equipment was used to equip the center, Rostelecom said.