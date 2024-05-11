Kinetic Boosts Fiber Installation Quality With Resi-Plow Method

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The Resi-Plow method represents ensuring minimal use of natural resources, soil disturbance, and more efficient installation and repair processes, explained the company.

Highlights

  • Resi-Plow technology reduces impact on established neighbourhoods.
  • Lighter materials and micro-ducts streamline installation and repair.
  • Kinetic's commitment to customer-focused, eco-friendly broadband solutions.

Follow Us

Kinetic Boosts Fiber Installation Quality With Resi-Plow Method
US-based fibre broadband provider Kinetic said it is investing in small drop plows to reduce the impact of fibre installations on neighbourhoods. The company said it has enhanced its fibre installation quality through the acquisition of over 50 small drop plows, totalling an estimated USD 2 million investment.

Also Read: Kinetic to Bring Fiber Internet to 16,000 Premises in Lowndes County, Georgia




Minimising Disruption

Kinetic said it had adopted the Residential Plow method in 2022, prioritising high-quality, customer-focused construction, and this 'Resi-Plow' method addresses the challenge of upgrading fiber optic availability in established neighbourhoods, particularly those with significant landscaping or those governed by community associations.

"In the past, fibre optic cable installation methods have typically required larger construction machines and materials, more open trenches, and more time," said Kinetic Construction Optimisation. "Our Resi-Plow technology, however, introduces fibre optic cable into the ground through an incredibly small tube, 'micro-duct' – something about the size of a crayon – significantly reducing the impact on established areas and landscapes."

Efficient Repair Processes

Moreover, Resi-Plow facilitates quicker repairs, minimising customer downtime in case of fibre optic cable damage. This efficiency translates into broader accessibility of fibre internet within Kinetic’s service areas, the company said.

The Resi-Plow method represents ensuring minimal use of natural resources, soil disturbance, and more efficient installation and repair processes, explained the company.

Also Read: Uniti Announces Merger With Windstream to Create US Fiber Provider

"Traditional cable and duct used within a subdivision can weigh up to 400 pounds per 1,000 feet, whereas the miniaturized fibre optic cable and micro-duct laid by our drop plows weigh just 40 pounds per 1,000 feet," Kinetic Construction Optimisation added. "The smaller material leads to smaller transportation and construction vehicles and equipment."

Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fibre-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

A lot of talk.. less of action. I will see how nicely they participate in upcoming spectrum auction in 2024…

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Shivraj Roy :

Year 2030 “Jio tests 6G in Mumbai” Meanwhile bsnl We will launch 4g in February,April,July,october,December……

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

I wish government had intervened and demanded to launch 5Gi only through homegrown gear by BSNL would have been world…

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

Yes but as 121 offer they are giving 3 GB daily on 479 plan for 56 days which is somewhat…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Faraz :

As per latest news, Vi is going to spend 7500 crore out of 13k crore on 4G network improvement. Let's…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments