Mother’s Day 2024: Enjoy a Bollywood Slumber Party With Mom



Movies have the capacity to transport us through time and immerse us in the story unfolding on screen. Hindi films featuring single mothers have consistently portrayed some of the strongest characters in cinema, addressing the societal stigma associated with single parenthood. This Mother's Day, take a reel-life adventure with your mother. Order takeout, a bowl of popcorn, a glass of Coke, and host a slumber party with your mother. Continue reading to learn more about Bollywood movies to watch with your mother on Mother's Day.

English Vinglish

Gauri Shinde wrote and directed English Vinglish, a 2012 comedy-drama film. This film stars Sridevi as Shashi Godbole and takes us on a journey of empowerment. Shashi, a small business owner who sells laddoos, enrolls in an English-language course to prevent her husband and daughter from making fun of her limited grasp of the language. Gauri Shinde, inspired by her own mother, does an excellent job of conveying the stigmas and preconceptions that the majority of mothers encounter.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Zee5

Paa

Paa, based on the 1996 Hollywood film Jack, tells the story of a youngster with a rare genetic disorder known as progeria and his parents. This star-studded comedy-drama depicts the struggles of single parenthood and how having a child with impairments changes the dynamic. You and your mother will experience an emotional rollercoaster while watching Paa.

The Sky Is Pink

The Sky Is Pink is based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary, who had pulmonary fibrosis and severe combined immunodeficiency. It follows her parents, Aditi and Niren, as they navigate their marriage and their daughter's sickness. This film is a tremendous tearjerker as it delves deeper into the parent-child dynamic.

Where to watch: Netflix

Helicopter Eela

This film vividly depicts the daily lives of moms and their children, focusing on Eela and her son, Vivaan. When her husband abandoned her and their son, Eela was forced to put her singing dreams on hold. The plot revolves around how her son influences her aspirations. The 2018 Hotstar film stars Kajol, Riddhi Sen, and Tota Roy Chowdhary in prominent roles.

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Queen

Despite not being the primary character, Vijayalakshmi captivated audiences with her charismatic and cheerful demeanor. Lisa Haydon played the role of the ideal single mother. She balances love and care for her child while maintaining her own identity, providing an important lesson for all mothers out there. This movie is available on Netflix.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

As families prepare to share laughter, tears, and cherished moments this Mother's Day 2024, these film recommendations promise to make the occasion truly memorable.