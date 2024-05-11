Reliance Jio to Keep Chardham Travellers Connected to 4G/5G Seamlessly

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has readied its networks to deliver a seamless connectivity experience to pilgrims during the Chardham Yatra. In the last year, Jio rolled out 5G in more areas of the country and also expanded the presence of its 4G. The telco has significantly increased the number of 4G and 5G towers in the Chardham route to ensure users are always connected to their loved ones. It is not just 4G, but the telco's True 5G network will also be available to Chardham pilgrims at all four Dhams and on the yatra route towns including, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Srinagar, Devprayag, Rudraprayag, Chamoli-Gopeshwar, Karnprayag, Joshimath, Ukhimath, Guptkashi, Uttarkashi, Barkot, Purola, Tehri, Ghansali, Chinyalisaur, etc.









To offer 5G, Jio is utilising its premium 700 MHz band to deliver an enhanced coverage experience. Jio's 5G has delivered the fastest median download speeds in India, as per Opensignal. The telco's 5G is not just limited to the big cities of Uttarakhand, but it will also be available in small towns.

The enhanced connectivity experience will benefit not only the pilgrims on their Chardham yatra but also the locals' in their daily lives. Reliance Jio has covered most of the country with its 5G. Currently, the telco is working to expand the coverage at a deeper level. Its 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) services are already present in more than 5000 towns. The telco has not mentioned when it will start charging more for 5G. At present, it is being offered for free to customers who are recharging with the Rs 239 plan or above or the Rs 61 data voucher.

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telco in the country, is also offering its 5G network services for free. In terms of 5G coverage, Airtel is behind Jio and is taking it at a slower pace as there's little or no scope to monetise 5G.