Jio New Rs 888 Jio AirFiber and JioFiber Plan with Netflix: Details

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Users will get 30 Mbps of speed with this plan. Moreover, users get access to 15 OTT benefits, including Netflix Basic subscription, Amazon Prime, JioCinema Premium, and more.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio is now offering a new entertainment-bundled postpaid plan for Jio AirFiber and JioFiber users.
  • It comes for Rs 888.
  • The speciality of this plan is that it bundles 15 OTT (over-the-top) platforms as additional benefits for consumers.

Follow Us

jio new rs 888 jio airfiber and

Reliance Jio is now offering a new entertainment-bundled postpaid plan for Jio AirFiber and JioFiber users. The speciality of this plan is that it bundles 15 OTT (over-the-top) platforms as additional benefits for consumers. Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium are three of the 15 benefits that users will get with the plan. Let’s take a look at the benefits of the new Rs 888 plan.




Read More - Jio Affordable Postpaid Plan Offers Unlimited 5G and Multiple Connections

Jio AirFiber and JioFiber Rs 888 Plan Explained

Users will get 30 Mbps of speed with this plan. Moreover, users get access to 15 OTT benefits, including Netflix Basic subscription, Amazon Prime, JioCinema Premium, and more.

Since the plan is not yet listed on the website yet, it is hard to determine what will be the amount of data that it will bundle and what are the other OTT benefits included. However, for the Jio AirFiber, it is not hard to assume that the FUP (fair usage policy) data bundled will be 1TB and for the JioFiber, it will be 3.3TB.

Read More - Jio Amazon Prime Video Prepaid Plans with 84 Days Validity

Existing Jio AirFiber or JioFiber users can upgrade or downgrade to this plan whenever they want. The plan is also available for new customers.

In addition to this, Jio is also offering its Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan (DDD) IPL offer. Under this offer, eligible users will get a 50-day discount credit voucher on their Jio home broadband connections (for both JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers). However, this a time bound offer and will stay only till May 31, 2024.

The offer has been announced by Jio to attract new users towards its home broadband services and also because it is the time of IPL 2024, where users would require plenty of data and high-speed internet connection to stream the matches on JioCinema

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

A lot of talk.. less of action. I will see how nicely they participate in upcoming spectrum auction in 2024…

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Shivraj Roy :

Year 2030 “Jio tests 6G in Mumbai” Meanwhile bsnl We will launch 4g in February,April,July,october,December……

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

I wish government had intervened and demanded to launch 5Gi only through homegrown gear by BSNL would have been world…

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

Yes but as 121 offer they are giving 3 GB daily on 479 plan for 56 days which is somewhat…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Faraz :

As per latest news, Vi is going to spend 7500 crore out of 13k crore on 4G network improvement. Let's…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments