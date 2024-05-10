Jio New Rs 888 Jio AirFiber and JioFiber Plan with Netflix: Details

Reliance Jio is now offering a new entertainment-bundled postpaid plan for Jio AirFiber and JioFiber users. The speciality of this plan is that it bundles 15 OTT (over-the-top) platforms as additional benefits for consumers. Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium are three of the 15 benefits that users will get with the plan. Let’s take a look at the benefits of the new Rs 888 plan.









Read More - Jio Affordable Postpaid Plan Offers Unlimited 5G and Multiple Connections

Jio AirFiber and JioFiber Rs 888 Plan Explained

Users will get 30 Mbps of speed with this plan. Moreover, users get access to 15 OTT benefits, including Netflix Basic subscription, Amazon Prime, JioCinema Premium, and more.

Since the plan is not yet listed on the website yet, it is hard to determine what will be the amount of data that it will bundle and what are the other OTT benefits included. However, for the Jio AirFiber, it is not hard to assume that the FUP (fair usage policy) data bundled will be 1TB and for the JioFiber, it will be 3.3TB.

Read More - Jio Amazon Prime Video Prepaid Plans with 84 Days Validity

Existing Jio AirFiber or JioFiber users can upgrade or downgrade to this plan whenever they want. The plan is also available for new customers.

In addition to this, Jio is also offering its Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan (DDD) IPL offer. Under this offer, eligible users will get a 50-day discount credit voucher on their Jio home broadband connections (for both JioFiber and Jio AirFiber customers). However, this a time bound offer and will stay only till May 31, 2024.

The offer has been announced by Jio to attract new users towards its home broadband services and also because it is the time of IPL 2024, where users would require plenty of data and high-speed internet connection to stream the matches on JioCinema