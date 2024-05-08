Jio Affordable Postpaid Plan Offers Unlimited 5G and Multiple Connections

Reliance Jio offers customers the choice to choose from several postpaid plans. But one of its affordable plans stands out because it is not only cheap, but also plenty of benefits to consumers. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 399 per month. This plan comes with unlimited 5G data along with some other additional benefits. Users can also get additional SIM cards with this plan for their family. Note that on the final bill, the customer has to pay Rs 399 + taxes. So the final amount will be around Rs 500. Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan.









Read More - Who Offers the Most Affordable Data Voucher in India

Reliance Jio Rs 399 Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 399 postpaid plan comes with up to 75GB of data. Each GB after that comes for Rs 10. There are up to 3 additional family SIMs offered. Each additional SIM that gets activated will be charged Rs 99 per month. For the additional SIMs, users get 5GB of data with each SIM. There's unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day offered with this plan.

The additional benefits are JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. With this plan, users get unlimited 5G data. Note that JioCinema Premium is not bundled with this plan.

Read More - Airtel 1GB Daily Data Plans Listed, Check Them Out Now

But this isn't the most affordable plan offered by the company. There's another plan which costs Rs 299 per month. With this plan, users get 30GB of monthly data, and after that each GB of data costs Rs 10. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud are the additional benefits offered with this plan as well.

Jio offers unlimited 5G with this plan as well. To claim the unlimited 5G data offer, users have to go to their registered MyJio account.