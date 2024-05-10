Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO



Vodafone Idea (Vi) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akshaya Moondra has informed the company's customers that it has achieved a significant milestone with the recently concluded Rs 18,000 crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), which was subscribed 7 times, reflecting the trust and confidence of investors in the brand Vi.

"We are ready for a new chapter of growth and innovation empowered by our state-of-the-art network, advanced technology, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction," wrote Akshaya Moondra in a signed letter to customers on Friday.









Customer-centric Initiatives

The CEO added that the company has been making strides in services with multiple initiatives for customers, including optimising digital assets and launching new connected TV and Cloud gaming services under the Vi app.

"We have also been highly ranked for voice quality by TRAI and for fast data speeds by independent agencies. We are excited about what comes next," Moondra added, emphasising the voice quality ranking of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea's 4G Expansion and 5G Roll out

He further added that Vi's upcoming investments would focus on both the expansion of 4G services and the roll-out of 5G services with the latest technology, ensuring that the telco continues to deliver the service quality that customers expect.

