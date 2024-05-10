Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Reported by Yashika Goel 1

The CEO added that the company has been making strides in services with multiple initiatives for customers, including optimising digital assets and launching new connected TV and Cloud gaming services under the Vi app.

Highlights

  • Vi CEO updates customers on the success of the Rs 18,000 crore FPO.
  • Focus on enhancing digital assets and introducing new services.
  • Plans for expanding 4G services and introducing 5G technology.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Akshaya Moondra has informed the company's customers that it has achieved a significant milestone with the recently concluded Rs 18,000 crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO), which was subscribed 7 times, reflecting the trust and confidence of investors in the brand Vi.

"We are ready for a new chapter of growth and innovation empowered by our state-of-the-art network, advanced technology, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction," wrote Akshaya Moondra in a signed letter to customers on Friday.




Also Read: Vodafone Idea Brings Vi Movies and TV Subscription Plans

Customer-centric Initiatives

The CEO added that the company has been making strides in services with multiple initiatives for customers, including optimising digital assets and launching new connected TV and Cloud gaming services under the Vi app.

"We have also been highly ranked for voice quality by TRAI and for fast data speeds by independent agencies. We are excited about what comes next," Moondra added, emphasising the voice quality ranking of Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea's 4G Expansion and 5G Roll out

He further added that Vi's upcoming investments would focus on both the expansion of 4G services and the roll-out of 5G services with the latest technology, ensuring that the telco continues to deliver the service quality that customers expect.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and Delhi

"We are ready for a new chapter of growth and innovation empowered by our state-of-the-art network, advanced technology, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction," Moondra concluded, thanking the customers for being an integral part of Vi's journey.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

A lot of talk.. less of action. I will see how nicely they participate in upcoming spectrum auction in 2024…

Vodafone Idea to Focus on 4G Expansion, 5G Rollout: CEO

Shivraj Roy :

Year 2030 “Jio tests 6G in Mumbai” Meanwhile bsnl We will launch 4g in February,April,July,october,December……

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

I wish government had intervened and demanded to launch 5Gi only through homegrown gear by BSNL would have been world…

BSNL's 4G is Likely a Little Too Late Now

Faraz :

Yes but as 121 offer they are giving 3 GB daily on 479 plan for 56 days which is somewhat…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Faraz :

As per latest news, Vi is going to spend 7500 crore out of 13k crore on 4G network improvement. Let's…

Vi 4G Could Improve Signficantly Over the Next Few Months:…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments