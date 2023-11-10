Vodafone Idea 5G Live at Select Places in Pune and Delhi



Vodafone Idea's 5G network is live in select locations in Pune and Delhi, as per Vi's official website updated yesterday. This implies that Vi users can get ready to experience the potential of the Vi 5G Network in India. However, it's important to note that this information is based on the company's website, and there hasn't been an official announcement regarding 5G from Vodafone Idea. As of now, the company has not officially disclosed its 5G rollout plan.

Vodafone Idea 5G

Vodafone Idea's website footer section states, "Get ready to experience the potential of the Vi 5G network in India with 5G live at select places in Pune and Delhi. Seamless connectivity with Vi 5G ready SIM." According to the website, Vi users can experience seamless connectivity with VI 5G Ready SIM.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and one of the promoters of Vodafone Idea, during the inauguration ceremony of India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023 said, "Over the past year the Vodafone Idea team has worked diligently to prepare the core network for 5G Deployments. Vodafone Idea has successfully developed a range of advanced use cases poised to make a tangible difference across crucial sectors. In the coming quarters, Vodafone Idea will initiate significant investments in order to roll out 5G networks and expand 4G coverage across the country."

Vi Demonstrations at IMC2023

At the recently concluded IMC2023, Vodafone Idea showcased technologies spanning IoT, 5G, Cloud, among other areas, presenting solutions like Vi C-DOT IoT Lab, Smart Connectivity Test Beds, Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Vi AirFiber, Vi Games - Cloud Play, VR Games, and XR EduTech, to name a few. Notably, these solutions demonstrated by Vi mostly rely on the 5G network and the features offered by high-speed networks.

Vodafone Idea's Wireless Subscriber Base

In terms of wireless subscribers, Vodafone Idea witnessed a loss of around 1.32 million subscribers, bringing the total Vi subscriber base to approximately 228.33 million, as of July 2023, according to TRAI. For the quarter ending September 30, 2023, Vi reported a 4G subscriber base of 124.7 million, with an ARPU of Rs 142, while the industry-leading ARPU of Bharti Airtel stood at Rs 203.

As per the Q2FY24 report, regarding 5G, Vi noted, "We are in discussion with various network vendors for finalisation of our 5G rollout strategy. We continue to work with various partners to develop use cases and build device ecosystem."