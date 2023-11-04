Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Exit WiFi Joint Venture, FireFly Networks

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have divested their entire stake in FireFly Networks, a Wi-Fi infrastructure provider, to Manipura Digital Infrastructure Opco, a Singapore-based company.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea's joint venture ends with the sale of their stakes in FireFly Networks.
  • The stakes are sold to Singapore-based Manipura Digital Infrastructure Opco.
  • FireFly Networks to cease to be a joint venture between Airtel and Vi.

Follow Us

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Exit WiFi Joint Venture, FireFly Networks
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have announced the divestment of their entire stake in FireFly Networks. This decision marks the end of FireFly's status as a joint venture between the two telecom companies. In an exchange filing today, both the companies said they have entered into Share Purchase Agreements (SPA) with Manipura Digital Infrastructure Opco, based in Singapore, for the transfer of their respective stakes in FireFly.

Also Read: Airtel and Vi to Sell 100% Stake in Wi-Fi JV FireFly




The divestment involves the transfer of Bharti Airtel's and Vodafone Idea's 50 percent equity stake each in FireFly Networks. The consideration for this transfer amounts to Rs 60.47 million (Rs 6.047 crores) for each company.

"Upon transfer of its stake, Firefly would cease to be a Joint Venture of the Company," Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) said in their statements in an exchange filing.

Transaction Timeline

The completion of this sale is contingent on the fulfilment of closing conditions and is expected to occur within 45 days from the date of the agreement, signed on November 4, 2023.

FireFly Networks

FireFly Networks, which was established in 2014 as a joint venture between Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, aimed to provide WiFi services in the country. FireFly operates as a vendor and operator-neutral company that deploys a neutral network shared by telecom and internet providers.

Also Read: Airtel’s 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

Financial Contribution

During the financial year 2022-23, FireFly contributed 0.007 percent to Airtel's Rs 139,144.8 crore consolidated turnover and 0.005 percent to its net worth (Rs 106,444.3 crore). In the case of Vodafone Idea, the WiFi infrastructure provider contributed Rs 5 million to its bottom line and Rs 58 million to the company's net worth.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

@Faraz, In past also I made it clear to you that until UL 5G offer is alive people will keep…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

Did anyone recently recharged annual plan getting unlimited 5G till 2024 oct/nov ? Also I've been hearing that Airtel stopped…

Jio has 7 Annual Prepaid Recharge Plans, Check Them Out

Faraz :

That is why stock value of HDFC bank going down while Vi share price rising.

Vi Gets Rs 2000 Crore from HDFC Bank

Faruk Kadir :

Dear TT, When we are going to get jio Airfibre review? I'm using one its not suitable for gaming. Ping…

JioFiber 100 Mbps Plan Cost for Monthly, Quarterly, and Annual…

Iambic Potato :

I have been using Vi since February of this year. Overall, Wi-Fi Calling has been pretty much flawless for me,…

Vodafone Idea Wi-Fi Calling is Available in these Places

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments