Orange 5G coverage Reaches Over 82 percent of Spanish population



Orange Spain continues its 5G deployment, expanding coverage across the country. Orange has announced that it ended the first nine months of 2023 with 5G coverage for 83.2 percent of the Spanish population, reaching 2,463 municipalities with high-speed connectivity. Orange Spain offers both 5G and 5G+ (5G SA) services and was the first telecom provider to launch a 5G+ Network in the country in February 2023, as well as one of the first in Europe.

Orange 5G+

Orange reports that as of September 2023, the company has accelerated the deployment of 5G+ and already provides coverage to 38 locations in Spain with its 5G+ Network. However, according to the website, the telco has added a few more cities to the list of 5G+ available cities, bringing the total number to 49 from its initial launch with only four cities, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Orange 5G Standalone Availability

Orange 5G+ (5G SA) is now available in the following cities: Alcobendas, Alcorcon, Almeria, Alicante, Badajoz, Badalona, Barcelona, Barakaldo, Benidorm, Bilbao, Cadiz, Castellon, Cordoba, Coslada, Coruna, Donostia, Dos Hermanas, Elche, Getafe, Gijon, Granada, Huelva, Hospitalet, Jaen, Jerez de la Frontera, Las Palmas, Leganes, Leon, Logrono, Madrid, Malaga, Murcia, Oviedo, Palma, Pamplona, Pozuelo de Alarcon, Sabadell, Salamanca, San Sebastian de los Reyes, Santa Coloma de Gramanet, Sant Adria de Besos, Santander, Sevilla, Tenerife, Valencia, Valladolid, Vigo, Vitoria, and Zaragoza.

Orange 5G Subscribers

In terms of subscribers using 5G technology, Orange Spain has announced the addition of 328,000 users, bringing the total number of 5G users to 2,507,000 customers. As of September 30, Orange reported 17,652,000 mobile users, a 4.7 percent increase compared to the previous year. Orange also highlighted a growth in its postpaid subscriber base, which increased by 6 percent year-on-year, reaching a total of 16,011,000 customers (including M2M).