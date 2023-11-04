Telecom Fiji Partners With Telstra to Enhance International Connectivity



Telecom Fiji announced a partnership with the Australian operator Telstra, enabling direct network connectivity between Telecom Fiji and Telstra's network. This link is expected to enhance international connectivity for Telecom's business customers to Australia and beyond.

MPLS NNI

Specifically, Telecom Fiji has commissioned an International Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) Network-Network-Interface (NNI) to deliver secure, reliable, and efficient connectivity for customers. MPLS technology is known for its ability to prioritise and route data efficiently, making it suitable for business-critical applications.

Point of Presence in Sydney

According to the statement, this NNI with Telstra is directly linked to Telecom Fiji's second Point of Presence (POP) in Sydney, enabling local organizations in Fiji and the region to easily establish connections with their overseas branches through the Telecom-Telstra NNI link. This network infrastructure expansion by Telecom Fiji is reported to open up new possibilities for international business growth and connectivity.

Telecom Fiji announced, "We are taking a momentous leap forward in revolutionizing our telecommunications landscape. Our customers will experience heightened data security, remarkably improved delivery speeds, and a telecommunications encounter that's truly second to none."

Foundation for Future Innovation

"This partnership promises an enhanced user experience, seamless international communication, and lays a solid foundation for future innovations in the telecommunications landscape," said the company in a statement.

Telecom Fiji is the country's backbone telecommunications network provider in Fiji, offering a wide range of ICT solutions and services to its customers.