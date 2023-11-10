Apple Brings Spatial Video Recording Support for iPhone 15 Pro

Apple has started rolling out support for spatial video recording on the iPhone 15 Pro. The support comes with the iOS 17.2 beta update. The update is reportedly rolling out for the iPhone 15 Pro devices and giving them the support for Spatial Video recording. For the unaware, Spatial Videos are meant for Apple Vision Pro. Apple Vision Pro is Apple's first mixed-reality headset that will hit the market in early January 2023. Apple had announced that users with the iPhone 15 Pro or the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be able to record videos that can be directly played on the Vision Pro as a Spatial Video.









Now the support for the same is being rolled out by the company. All videos that are 'Spatial Video' would also play on the iPhones. However, the Spatial Video would be marked 'Spatial' in the Photos app. According to a MacRumors report, users can record spatial videos by going to the camera section on the Settings app and toggling the 'Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro' option under the camera formats.

All the Spatial Videos will be recorded in stable landscape orientation. Further, the recording happens at 30 frames per second at 1080p resolution. This feature won't mean a lot to users who don't plan to purchase a Vision Pro headset. Given its cost, the demand for the product is relatively going to be very limited. Apple's stance on Spatial Videos is that it would transport the user back to the time when it was recorded by giving them a very real experience up close.

It will be interesting to see how this feature plays out in the market amongst consumers. Other companies such as Samsung are also working on their mixed reality headsets to compete with players such as Meta and Apple.