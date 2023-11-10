Cellnex to Sell Private Networks Unit to Boldyn Networks



Spanish infrastructure operator Cellnex Telecom announced today that it has reached an agreement with the neutral host provider Boldyn Networks. Under this agreement, Boldyn will acquire Cellnex's private networks business unit, primarily encompassing its Finnish subsidiary, Edzcom.

Edzcom's Expertise

According to the statement, Edzcom specializes in Edge Connectivity, offering design, construction, and operation of Private Wireless Network solutions for enterprise customers in industrial complexes and environments. They have completed over 50 deployments in Finland, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, and the UK.

Cellnex's Perspective

Cellnex commented, "As part of our focus on tower-based activities and businesses and their adjacent assets, Boldyn Networks is the ideal operator to usher Edzcom into a new phase of expansive growth. Given that private networks are among Boldyn's core activities, they are undoubtedly the ideal partner for Edzcom in this next phase of their growth."

Edzcom's Growth Path

Commenting on the development, Edzcom emphasised, "Cellnex has enabled us to expand from the Nordics to the largest countries in Europe. We are excited about the opportunity to continue our rapid growth now under Boldyn Networks. Now, as one team, we'll consolidate our market leadership in bespoke private mobile networks, expand geographically, and stay committed to customer excellence."

Boldyn's global operations span the US, the UK, Ireland, Italy, and Hong Kong. Transaction details are not disclosed, and the deal is expected to be finalised by Q1 2024.

Cellnex Operational Sites

As of September 30, Cellnex reported a total of 111,688 operational sites (excluding the 518 sites scheduled for deployment by 2030). The breakdown includes 23,166 sites in France, 21,944 in Italy, 15,917 in Poland, 12,937 in the United Kingdom, 10,528 in Spain, 6,495 in Portugal, 5,446 in Switzerland, 4,584 in Austria, 4,094 in the Netherlands, 3,002 in Sweden, 1,963 in Ireland, and 1,612 in Denmark. Additionally, there are 9,125 DAS nodes and small cells.