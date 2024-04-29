Apple Could Take Help of OpenAI and Google to Deliver AI to iPhones

Apple, a major tech giant, renowned globally for selling iPhones, is also working to bring AI (artificial intelligence) powered features to its products. Many OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) have already integrated AI features into their devices, raising expectations for iPhone users to finally see some new AI features from Apple. But Apple is not likely going to create its own ChatGPT. The company, according to reports, is looking to take the help of Google and OpenAI to fuel its AI-model, internally named Ajax.









According to MSN, with the iPhone 16 lineup, Apple is expected to bring AI capabilities to its devices. The new AI features from Apple could be unveiled in June 2024, at the WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference. The WWDC is scheduled to take place between June 10 to June 14, 2024.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has said that Apple plans to integrate its AI features deeply into the iPhone, focusing on privacy and security. Things such as automatic text generation, article summarisation in Safari, and notification recaps could come to iPhones and other Apple products such as iPads and Macs.

Whether it will be OpenAI or Google that will be Apple's partner here is unconfirmed. Initially, it was expected that Apple would go with Google's Gemini, but now, discussions with OpenAI have also advanced. AI is not something users have shown a huge excitement towards. While these are great for some people, it isn't a necessity. Apple has not yet openly talked about bringing AI to its devices. Thus, the upcoming WWDC will be a crucial one not just for the users and the developers, but also for the entire industry as what Apple does often tends to get duplicated by other OEMs.

The iPhone 16 series is expected to go official later this year in September. iOS 18 preview will tell the world about what users can expect from the new iPhones in terms of software.