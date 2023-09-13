iPhone 15 has these Features that iPhone 14 Doesn’t

Apple's iPhone 15 series is a decent upgrade over the iPhone 14 series. While the iPhone 14 is still an excellent device on a standalone basis, the iPhone 15 is simply better. This is not just because of the more powerful chip that you get with the iPhone 15 series, but also because of the features added to the iPhone 15. Not talking about the Pro models for now, we will just focus on what's different between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 15. The same differences will automatically apply to the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 15 Plus.









Here is everything you get with the iPhone 15 that you won't get with the iPhone 14!

Read More - iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: Features and Prices for India

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Display

To start with, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 have the same body size, their screens are not the same. The iPhone 14 comes with a 15.40 cm screen while the iPhone 15 has a marginally larger 15.54 cm screen. Then, the iPhone 15 has Dynamic Island, which was only there for the iPhone 14 Pro models until now. Also, the max brightness supported by the iPhone 14 is 1200 nits (HDR) while for the iPhone 15 is 1600 nits (HDR) and 2000 nits (outdoor).

Read More - Apple Watch Series 9: Features and India Pricing

iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14: Processor and Camera

Yes, then there's obviously the faster A16 Bionic chip compared to the A15 Bionic that you get with the iPhone 14. The camera system of the iPhone 15 has been upgraded as well. The iPhone 14 had a 12MP dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 15 has a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. There's an additional 2x optical zoom option with the iPhone 15 that's absent in the iPhone 14.

Further, the iPhone 15 features Smart HDR 5 for photos while the iPhone 14 has Smart HDR 4. Users with the iPhone 15 will be able to convert their normal photos to portraits anytime they want and also shift the focal point during editing, while the same is not available for the iPhone 14 users. The front camera of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 is the same, but you get Smart HDR 5 with the iPhone 15 while with the iPhone 14, it is Smart HDR 4.

Note that the iPhone 15 packs the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip which will allow for precision tracking of the iPhones using the Apple Watches. Also, the iPhone 15 has a USB Type-C port instead of the Lightning Port in the iPhone 14. These are all the differences you will notice in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14.

Do these differences make iPhone 15 a considerable upgrade over the iPhone 14, I believe yes!

Not only do you get a better camera system, but with the Dynamic Island support and a faster chip, the whole experience of the iPhone is set to improve for consumers.