Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and ITU Partner to Boost Digital Skills Training in Indonesia



Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (Indosat or IOH) has partnered with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations agency, in a move to advance digital skills. In a joint statement today, they announced the signing of a Joint Declaration aimed at strengthening digital skills and literacy in remote and underserved areas across Indonesia.

Focus on Digital Skills Training

According to the statement, the collaboration aims to scale and improve digital skills training programs, particularly those delivered by the Digital Transformation Centres Initiative (DTCI) and other ITU initiatives in Indonesia.

DTCI is a global initiative led by ITU and Cisco that focuses on providing digital skills training to citizens in various countries, including those in Asia.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, stated: "Indosat has a larger purpose to connect and empower the people of Indonesia by accelerating the nation’s digital transformation. Our new partnership with the ITU and its DTC Initiative will advance this purpose through outstanding digital skills training that unlocks exciting new career opportunities. We believe that this novel partnership-led approach will provide an example for the industry in Asia and establish Indonesia firmly at the forefront of the region's digital transformation journey."

Support for DTC Initiative

Indosat said it will support the DTC initiative in Indonesia by providing several forms of assistance, including free data for participants in DTC training programs, additional training in industry-relevant digital skills, and mentorship and internship opportunities for DTC program graduates interested in pursuing careers in the technology sector.

Digital Transformation Agenda

The primary objective of this collaboration is to contribute to Indonesia's digital transformation agenda by expanding access to digital skills training and mobile internet data in remote communities across the country.