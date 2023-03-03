Nokia and Indosat Partner for Private Wireless Network

Nokia and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), a digital telco of Indonesia, announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch an advanced enterprise campus private wireless network in key regions across the country. Under this agreement, Nokia will deploy its private wireless solution in East and Central Java, Sumatera and Kalimantan, marking a shared vision of IOT and Nokia to transform Indonesia digitally.

Private Networks

This collaboration aims to enhance industrial operations by providing reliable, low-latency and fast connectivity while aligning with the government's digital economic development plan.

Zones vital to economic growth in Indonesia will benefit from an advanced industrial network. Furthermore, a high-quality digital platform will increase operational efficiency in the planned port solution, which is essential in a country with over 17,000 islands.

According to Nokia, the industrial-grade private wireless solution, Modular Private Wireless, brings industry-leading levels of reliability and connectivity. In addition, it will help Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) customers use digital technologies to increase automation, ensure worker safety and security, and achieve new levels of quality, efficiency and productivity.

Digital transformation is the core of IOH's plan to maximise Indonesia's potential, maintain and grow customer trust, strengthen the core business and contribute to the country's digital economy in the future. Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison’s customers will be able to use digital technologies to increase automation, ensure worker safety and security, and improve efficiency and productivity.