Film Studios Reevaluate Their Marketing Plans: Report

Given that recent hits like Pathaan and Drishyam 2 took a light approach to traditional PR, making few media engagements and public appearances, movie studios and production companies claim it may be time to abandon older marketing techniques.

It's only that the marketing methods have changed; expenditures haven't been deliberately reduced. It involves choosing wisely and sensibly to avoid overspending and instead allocate funds to the appropriate channels. Especially after covid, there has undoubtedly been a paradigm change, according to a Mint report.

Also Read: Finest Fantasy Web Series to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar

According to Shivam Chanana, assistant vice-president of media, marketing, and publishing (TV), T-Series, "Before to the pandemic, it was about the perception of the film, and now it's about the placement of the film. Chanana continued by saying that the business chose to set the price for the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 tickets at 150 since it offered them a competitive edge.

There are instances when subtle, silent marketing initiatives are extremely effective because, in the end, the message speaks for itself. However, Chanana noted that some people, particularly massy entertainers, must have lengthy and sophisticated campaigns since it works better for them.

According to Mitesh Kothari, co-founder and chief creative officer at the digital agency White Rivers Media, digital media is now a significant component of film marketing strategies, and filmmakers are expanding to trending and creative ideation of content rather than just taking the conventional route.

According to Kothari, "many businesses are employing influencers not just for advertising, but also to be part of the film or develop content around it to better engage with the audience." This is due to the rapid expansion of OTT. In order to give customers a unique experience, the agency's campaign for the film Anek used AI to enable the lead actor, Ayushmann Khurrana, to engage with individuals who bought cinema tickets individually.

Also Read: Shot on iPhone: Apple’s Advanced Camera Features if You Love Making Films

Siddharth Anand Kumar, senior vice president of films and events at Saregama India, which owns boutique studio Yoodlee Films, noted that less marketing might be effective when the movie features bigger names, but ultimately, filmmakers still want to check all the right boxes before the film's release. The profitability of city tours is hotly contested, yet digital marketing is flourishing and here to stay. As with social media advertising on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, Kumar added that influencers are essential to building word-of-mouth.