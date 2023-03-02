Finest Fantasy Web Series to Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar

Want to get away to a magical, mythical, and adventurous world? The fantasy subgenre brings to life on screen some of our most ridiculous fantasies. Our attention is captured, and we are taken to a different universe by the visually stunning scenes and compelling storylines. It's recommended to watch some of the top fantasy web series on Disney Plus Hotstar because they have excellent ratings. So the next time you feel like viewing something new, make sure not to miss these shows on OTT!

The top 6 fantasy web series on Disney Plus Hotstar are listed below.

Taaza Khabar

A sanitation worker named Vasant Gawade discovers supernatural abilities that can foretell the future. But, unfortunately, utilising it has negative effects on him and those close to him. The Hindi comedy series starring Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, and others is directed by Himank Gaur.

Game of Thrones

To determine who will rule the realms of Westeros, nine noble houses are at war with one another. Amongst all of this, a long-dormant old foe reappears and poses a threat to everyone's survival. David Benioff and D. B. Weiss are the authors of the English fantasy television series. Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Iain Glen, and more well-known performers are part of the ensemble cast.

House of the Dragon

Two siblings from the House of Targaryen contend for the throne in a story that takes place 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen is born. The result is the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war. Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Rhys Ifans, and other actors appear in the English series, a prequel to Game of Thrones. Ryan Condal and George RR Martin developed the series.

His Dark Materials

A young girl named Lyra has been chosen to defend her world from the Magisterium, which suppresses people's connections to magic. She learns a startling secret while trying to save a friend. The English television show, which Jack Thorne produced, stars Dafne Keen, Kit Connor, Ruth Wilson, and others.

The Golden Spoon

A mystical spoon that Seung Cheon finds enables him to trade lives with his wealthy best buddy. At some point, he will have to decide between the two potential futures. Yook Sung-Jae, Lee Jong-won, and Chae Yeon-Jung play the lead characters in the Korean fantasy series. Hyun Wook Song directed the show.

Connect

An eye from a kidnapped guy is extracted by a group of organ harvesters and put into the body of a serial killer. As a result, the man sees horrifying assaults committed on city dwellers. Kim Hye-jun, Go Kyung-po, and Jugn Hae-in play the titular characters. Takashi Miike is the series' director.