iPhone 15, Everything We Know

iPhone 15 series is expected to be unveiled in September 2023. This would be in line with the previous Apple events for the iPhones. Apple is likely going to bring a major design change in the display of the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Max. With the iPhone 14 series, Dynamic Island was only reserved for the Pro models. But with the iPhone 15 series, it is expected to be extended to all the iPhones. While Apple never confirms these details before the launch, the rumours and leaks of the iPhones starts months back due to their popularity.

First of all, the display of the iPhone 15 series is likely going to be slightly larger. The rumours and leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 is going to come with a large 6.2-inch display instead of the 6.1-inch display in the iPhone 14 series. It is not going to make much difference in the experience of the user, but the change might be to accommodate the new Dynamic Island.

The iPhone 15 series non-pro models are expected to feature the A16 Bionic chips, while the iPhone 15 Pro models are going to come with the A17 Bionic chip. The iPhone 15 is expected to feature the larger 48MP wide-angle sensor that is featured on the iPhone 14 Pro devices. It would be interesting to see how that changes the camera experience for the users. However, the telephoto sensor and the LiDAR are likely going to be reserved for the iPhone 15 Pro devices only.

There could be a Type-C port on the iPhone 15 series. Whether it would support fast charging or not is the question. Considering that Android devices can charge at speeds higher than 200W, it would be pretty disappointing to see the iPhone 15 series retaining the old 20W charging support that is there for the iPhone 14 series.

Further, there are rumours that the iPhone 15 Pro Max would come with no physical buttons. That would be a major design change and something that no other regular and popular flagship phone has.