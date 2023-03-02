Xiaomi Teases a Smart TV with Fire TV OS for India

Xiaomi, a global consumer electronics giant, has teased a new Smart TV for the Indian market. The special thing about this new Smart TV is that this would be the first one with the Fire TV OS for the Indian market by the brand. To recall, Xiaomi launched the F2 Fire TV in the global market last year. Now, the brand has officially teased a new Smart TV with Fire TV OS for the Indian market. Note that it has not been explicitly mentioned that the new Smart TV would be powered by the Fire TV OS, but the teaser does give a subtle hint that it would be.

Once this new Smart TV from Xiaomi launches in India, it will be available on Amazon and the official website of the brand. In the teaser, the UI of the upcoming TV could be seen, which actually looks pretty similar to the UI of the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Amazon Fire Stick. More information about the same has not been revealed yet. But if the launch has been teased, we can be assured that the company would tease more about the specifications and the features of the upcoming Smart TV in the Indian market.

Xiaomi could launch another Smart TV than the assumed F2 Fire TV that has already been launched globally. Until the time the company confirms the name of the new Smart TV, we can't say anything for sure. Xiaomi usually launches Smart TVs that are powered by the Android TV OS. Thus, it would be interesting to see if it takes a fresh route in the Indian Smart TV market with a TV that is powered by the Fire TV OS.