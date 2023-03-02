BSNL Entry-Level Broadband Plan Offers Decent Benefits

The need for fiber broadband services has exponentially grown in the last few years. The state-run telco Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is trying to bank on the rising demand by offering a great entry-level plan to consumers. BSNL arguably offers one of the most affordable broadband plans in the country. The plan that we are talking about here is the Fibre Entry plan, which is not available in every circle of India. Leaving a few circles, you can get this plan if you are thinking of getting a new fiber broadband connection for individual basic internet usage. Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan.

BSNL Fibre Entry Plan Benefits and Details

The BSNL Fibre Entry plan comes at the cost of Rs 329 per month. This plan comes with 20 Mbps of speed and 1TB of monthly data. The speed drops to 4 Mbps once the consumer has used up all the FUP (fair usage policy) data bundled with the plan. Further, there's a landline connection included at no additional cost. But the instruments for the landline connection will have to be purchased by the consumer himself.

This plan doesn't offer very high speeds, but it is good enough for the price it is coming at. You can stream videos, download files and do a lot more with the 1TB data bundled with this plan. Ideally, this plan would serve an individual user the best as it would not work well if the Wi-Fi network has to be connected to several devices.

If you need slightly higher bandwidth, then you can go for the Rs 399 fiber broadband plan from BSNL. This plan comes with 30 Mbps of speed, and the other benefits are the same as the Rs 329 plan. Note that the price mentioned here doesn't include taxes.