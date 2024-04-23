Nexfibre Expands Fibre Network to Over 2000 Premises in Loughborough



UK wholesale full-fibre network operator Nexfibre has announced the extension of its full-fibre network to more than 2,000 premises in Loughborough. This investment is part of Nexfibre's broader plan to connect over 22,000 premises across Leicestershire, in collaboration with its build partner and anchor tenant, Virgin Media O2, Nexfibre said on Tuesday.

Also Read: Nexfibre Reaches One Million UK Premises Passed Milestone









Benefits for Loughborough

Now, with this expansion, more customers in Loughborough and the wider Leicestershire area can access high-speed broadband and TV streaming services via Virgin Media O2. As reported by TelecomTalk this week, Nexfibre has announced that it has reached 1 million premises as part of its plan to deliver a full-fibre network to 5 million premises by 2026.

Fernando Molina, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Nexfibre said: "Delivering our high-quality, future-proofed network to over 2,000 premises across Loughborough and the wider Leicestershire area is part of our mission to provide lasting value to the people and places we serve. By boosting access to broadband, we are enabling local communities to access the tools they need to participate and thrive in a modern, digital society and stoking growth in the local economy."

Julie Agnew, Managing Director of Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2, said: "More than 2,000 homes and businesses in Loughborough will soon be able to feel the benefit of Virgin Media’s services, with packages that include everything from next-generation gigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services."

XGS-PON Powering the Network

Nexfibre says its full-fibre broadband is powered by XGS-PON technology, capable of symmetrical speeds of up to 10 Gbps, and its expansion aligns with the government's vision to close the digital divide and achieve nationwide ultrafast broadband coverage by 2030.

Nexfibre is a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica and is financed with GBP 4.5 billion of equity and debt investment. As a wholesale-only provider, its network is available to other internet service providers.