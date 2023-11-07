Nexfibre Announces Planned Build Locations Across UK for 2024

Nexfibre, the UK's fiber network operator, has announced its planned build locations for 2024, which include Cheshire, Kent, Durham, Wales, and Scotland.

Highlights

  • Nexfibre aims to close the digital divide by offering reliable and high-quality broadband access.
  • Virgin Media O2 leveraging Nexfibre's infrastructure to expand broadband availability in the UK.
  • Nexfibre and Virgin Media O2 aim to cover 80 percent of the UK with fiber by 2028.

Nexfibre, the UK's fiber network operator, which is deploying a 10 Gbps symmetrical speed Fiber-to-the-Premises infrastructure using an XGS-PON architecture, has announced its planned build locations across the UK for 2024 in an update to its nationwide rollout plan. Nexfibre said the upcoming phase of fiber deployment will result in a substantial expansion of its network coverage across the UK, with significant coverage in Cheshire, Kent, Durham, as well as comprehensive service in Wales and Scotland.

Nexfibre's Expansion

As reported by TelecomTalk, all recent announcements regarding broadband expansion and service availability by Virgin Media O2 have been made possible by leveraging Nexfibre's infrastructure. The network is being built on behalf of Nexfibre, a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica, financed with GBP 4.5 billion in equity and debt financing.

Rajiv Datta, Chief Executive Officer of nexfibre, said, "I could not be prouder of the progress that has been made in ramping up our build programme this year; thanks to the huge efforts of our team and our partners at Virgin Media O2. We continue to accelerate the pace of build as we pursue our mission of transforming access to quality broadband across the UK."

"We believe strongly in the quality and capability of our network, and the lasting value it can create in communities across the country. By increasing choice for ISPs, and boosting competition, we are playing a key role in closing the digital divide," Rajiv Datta added.

Transforming Broadband Access

Nexfibre will initially roll out fibre to 5 million homes not currently served by Virgin Media O2's network by 2026, with over 505,000 premises passed and ready for service (RFS) at the end of September 2023.

As reported by TelecomTalk in September, nexfibre, in collaboration with Virgin Media O2, announced the acquisition of fiber operator Upp, bolstering fiber infrastructure in the East of England and expanding nexfibre's network by 175,000 premises in the region.

Virgin Media O2 provides build services to nexfibre, and they plan to jointly cover up to 23 million premises or approximately 80 percent of the UK by 2028.

