Airtel 1GB, 2GB and 3GB Data Plans Under Rs 200

Bharti Airtel has three affordable prepaid plans for customers that are priced under Rs 200. These plans are good for people who want to recharge to keep their SIM active and get some data along with it as well. The three plans that we are talking about aren't new and cost Rs 155, Rs 179, and Rs 199. With these three plans, customers get 1GB, 2GB and 3GB of data. Note that this is not a daily data limit, but it is actually the total amount of data that you will get with these plans. Let's talk about these plans in detail below.









Airtel 1GB Data Prepaid Plan

The Rs 155 plan from Airtel is the telco's entry-level plan now and comes with 1GB of data, unlimited voice calling, and 300 SMS. The validity of this plan is 24 days. To keep Airtel's SIM active, this is the minimum recharge that consumers will have to make.

Airtel 2GB Data Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel's 2GB data prepaid plan comes for Rs 179 and it offers customers more benefits such as unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

Airtel 3GB Data Prepaid Plan

The Rs 199 plan from Airtel comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 3GB of data. The validity of this plan is 30 days. So if you are looking for a plan with 30 days of validity, the Rs 199 plan from Airtel can be a good option.

All these plans will help you keep your SIM active, while at the same time, you will be able to make calls and receive them. All the plans also offer data and SMS benefits, making it a decent option for a recharge if you have an Airtel SIM as a secondary option but are finding it difficult to keep it active without burning your pockets.