Bharti Airtel's Rs 148 plan comes with 15GB of data and has the same validity as the base prepaid plan of the user. This is a data voucher and it comes with a subscription to Airtel Xstream Play (more than 15+ OTTs).

If you are looking for a prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel that comes with OTT (over-the-top) benefits and is affordable as well, here's what you should know. Airtel's prepaid plans now come with the 5G unlimited data offer and OTT benefits. But not all plans have these benefits. Further, there are only very few plans that are priced under Rs 500 that have OTT benefits or the 5G offer or both. Today, we will be looking at these plans and explaining their benefits so that you can make a more informed choice.




Bharti Airtel Entertainment Prepaid Plans Under Rs 500

Bharti Airtel's Rs 148 plan comes with 15GB of data and has the same validity as the base prepaid plan of the user. This is a data voucher and it comes with a subscription to Airtel Xstream Play (more than 15+ OTTs).

Then there's the Rs 399 plan. With this plan, users get 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. This plan has unlimited 5G data offer along with the OTT benefit of Airtel Xstream Play. There are more benefits such as Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

The next plan on the list is the Rs 499 plan. With this plan, users again get 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 28 days. The additional benefits of this plan are unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for 3 months, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Lastly, there's the Rs 359 plan. With it, users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for 1 month. The additional benefits of this plan are unlimited 5G data offer, Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

