Ericsson Launches India 6G Program at IMC2023



Ericsson announced today the launch of its 'India 6G' program with the establishment of an India 6G Research team at its Chennai R&D Center. This development was unveiled during the second day of the India Mobile Congress 2023. It's worth noting that Ericsson has three R&D centres in India, located in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Gurgaon. Ericsson stated that the 'India 6G' team consists of senior research members and a team of experienced researchers in Radio, Networks, AI, and Cloud. They have been tasked with developing fundamental solutions for the future.

Collaborations and Research Teams

The India Research team, in collaboration with Ericsson research teams in Sweden and the US, will work together to develop the technology that will enable the delivery of a cyber-physical continuum. In this continuum, networks will provide critical services, immersive communications, and omnipresent IoT, all while ensuring the integrity of the delivered information.

Key Research Areas

The company stated, "The 6G Research team in India, in collaboration with Ericsson Global Research teams, will develop novel solutions. The teams are working on various projects, including Channel Modelling and Hybrid Beamforming, Low-energy Networks, Cloud Evolution and Sustainable Computing, Trustworthy, Explainable, and Bias-Free AI algorithms, Autonomous Agents for Intent Management Functions, Integrated Sensing and Communication Functions for the Man-Machine Continuum, and Compute Offload to Edge-Computing Cloud, among others."

Research Partnerships

Ericsson says it is partnering with premier institutes in India for Radio, AI and Cloud Research. "AI Research is of high importance to Ericsson as the 6G networks would be autonomously driven by AI algorithms. Ericsson is also looking to partner with other premier engineering institutes in India for 6G related research," stated the company in a press release.

Ericsson's Presence in India

In India, Ericsson is reportedly partnering with Communication Service Providers, Bharti Airtel, and RJio to deploy 5G in the country.

According to the statement, Ericsson has been present in India since 1903, and the Ericsson Research team was established in 2010. With the establishment of 6G Research in India, Ericsson looks forward to playing a key role in advancing this technology in the country.