First Look at Upgraded Airtel Xstream AirFiber from IMC 2023



Bharti Airtel has expanded its Airtel Xstream AirFiber services to Kolkata, as reported first by TelecomTalk yesterday. This extends the availability of Xstream AirFiber, a wireless home Wi-Fi service leveraging Airtel's 5G network, to three cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Additionally, Airtel has upgraded its Xstream AirFiber Solution, a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) offering that supports both indoor and outdoor surroundings of a premises.

Also Read: Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata









Exclusive First Look at IMC 2023

As Team TelecomTalk is at the India Mobile Congress 2023, we have tried to understand the solution and bring you the first look at the upgraded Xstream AirFiber. Here it is for you.

Upgraded Xstream Fiber Solution

Airtel says this solution is designed for customers who are presently not using broadband services and do not have the feasibility of extending broadband wires to reach their premises. This variant of Xstream AirFiber solution comprises two units - Outdoor and Indoor.

The outdoor unit is installed at the customer's premises and communicates with a nearby Airtel cell tower or base station enabled by Airtel's 5G Network. The outdoor unit, which captures better signal reception, requires Airtel's 5G Network and delivers internet to the indoor unit, creating a WiFi zone for users to access the internet in the comfort of their homes.

Also Read: Here’s What Airtel Is Showcasing at IMC2023

Indoor Unit Creates WiFi Zone

The Indoor unit delivers internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps, leveraging Airtel's 5G Network. Xstream AirFiber comes with a special SIM that works exclusively with the AirFiber device. The upgraded Xstream AirFiber solution comes in a six-month plan, like the earlier offering, with a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500.