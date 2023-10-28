First Look at Upgraded Airtel Xstream AirFiber from IMC 2023

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Bharti Airtel has upgraded its Xstream AirFiber solution for Fixed Wireless Access, which includes outdoor and indoor units, offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps via its 5G network. Here's a first look at it.

Highlights

  • Airtel Xstream AirFiber now available in three cities: Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.
  • Airtel Xstream AirFiber offers wireless home Wi-Fi speeds up to 100 Mbps via 5G network.
  • Upgraded Airtel Xstream AirFiber uses outdoor and indoor units to deliver internet via Airtel 5G network.

Follow Us

First Look of Upgraded Airtel Xstreme AirFiber From IMC2023
Bharti Airtel has expanded its Airtel Xstream AirFiber services to Kolkata, as reported first by TelecomTalk yesterday. This extends the availability of Xstream AirFiber, a wireless home Wi-Fi service leveraging Airtel's 5G network, to three cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata. Additionally, Airtel has upgraded its Xstream AirFiber Solution, a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) offering that supports both indoor and outdoor surroundings of a premises.

Also Read: Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata




Exclusive First Look at IMC 2023

As Team TelecomTalk is at the India Mobile Congress 2023, we have tried to understand the solution and bring you the first look at the upgraded Xstream AirFiber. Here it is for you.

Upgraded Xstream Fiber Solution

Airtel says this solution is designed for customers who are presently not using broadband services and do not have the feasibility of extending broadband wires to reach their premises. This variant of Xstream AirFiber solution comprises two units - Outdoor and Indoor.

The outdoor unit is installed at the customer's premises and communicates with a nearby Airtel cell tower or base station enabled by Airtel's 5G Network. The outdoor unit, which captures better signal reception, requires Airtel's 5G Network and delivers internet to the indoor unit, creating a WiFi zone for users to access the internet in the comfort of their homes.

Bharti Airtel has upgraded its Xstream AirFiber solution for Fixed Wireless Access, which includes outdoor and indoor units, offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps via its 5G network. Here's a first look at it.

Also Read: Here’s What Airtel Is Showcasing at IMC2023

Indoor Unit Creates WiFi Zone

The Indoor unit delivers internet speeds of up to 100 Mbps, leveraging Airtel's 5G Network. Xstream AirFiber comes with a special SIM that works exclusively with the AirFiber device. The upgraded Xstream AirFiber solution comes in a six-month plan, like the earlier offering, with a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Jio 5G coverage expansion has been more than 3 times faster than Jio 4G roll-out. But customer addition is slow,…

Reliance Jio Q2 FY24 Results: ARPU, Profit and More

Suman Dutta :

So what? Who cares?

Breaking: Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Now Available in Kolkata

rahul_yadav :

Jio Fiber has far better plans for OTT users.

Airtel is Offering DTH + OTT + Fiber + Landline…

Cool_Chennai :

Its a better deal for family home setup, not for bachelors. I already use Android tv stick, which is easily…

Airtel is Offering DTH + OTT + Fiber + Landline…

Cool_Chennai :

2g only users can shift to BSNL. it seems airtel deliberately making 2G signals weaker. So 2 Only users can…

Vodafone Idea Q2 FY24 Results: See Key Highlights

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments