Ericsson Named Leader in 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2023

Ericsson, the global leader in telecommunications technology and services, has once again secured its position as the top-ranked company in the Frost Radar 5G Network Infrastructure Market 2023 report. This remarkable achievement marks the third consecutive year that Ericsson has maintained its leadership position in the report, according to the statement.

Retaining Top Ranking in Frost Radar Report

The Frost Radar report, compiled by business consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, serves as an independent evaluation of companies that exert significant influence in specific industries.

Ericsson's consistent ability to scale its innovations and its dominant market presence in radio access networks (RAN), transport networks, and core networks were key factors in securing the top rank once again.

According to Ericsson, this accomplishment validates the company's tireless efforts to enhance the energy efficiency of its 5G solutions.

Ericsson's Leadership in the 5G Network Infrastructure Market

Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communication Technology group lauded Ericsson's exceptional performance, highlighting its proven ability to expand its innovations globally across successive generations of mobile technology.

Frost & Sullivan also acknowledged Ericsson's substantial investments in research and development, a crucial aspect in an industry characterized by rapid technological evolution.

With 145 live 5G networks operating in 63 countries, Ericsson's global reach and extensive customer base have contributed to its ongoing success. Frost & Sullivan noted that Ericsson's reputation as a leader in the 4G infrastructure market has provided a strong foundation as it enters the 5G landscape, allowing the company to retain existing customers while attracting new ones.

Recognition for Energy-Efficient 5G RAN Solutions

Energy efficiency emerged as a significant theme in the Frost Radar report, with Ericsson being at the forefront of this trend. While early 5G RAN solutions focused primarily on showcasing the technology, Ericsson's current offerings prioritize smaller, lighter, and energy-saving solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of its customers.

Extensive Market Presence

The Frost Radar report evaluates companies based on their focus on continuous innovation and their ability to transform innovations into sustained growth. Ericsson's prominent position among the industry participants highlighted in the report further solidifies its status as an overall market leader and a thought leader in the 5G network infrastructure market.

In addition to its achievement in the Frost Radar report, Ericsson was recently recognized as a leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for 5G Network Infrastructure for CSPs (Communication Service Providers) report, reaffirming its formidable presence in the industry.