Ericsson Upgrades Its Private 5G Network Solution

Ericsson has announced significant updates to its Ericsson Private 5G solution. The enhancements, including improved visibility and management and increased coverage of over 1,000,000 square meters with click-to-deploy functionality, will bolster the solution's capabilities in manufacturing and other industrial sectors.

Private Networks as Foundation for Industry 4.0

According to the statement by Ericsson, As digitalization accelerates in the manufacturing industry, there is a growing need for secure and reliable connectivity. Private networks provide the foundation of Industry 4.0, enabling next-level automation, agility, and safety in business-critical operations. Ericsson Private 5G is a digitalization platform offering all these features in one secure network.

Key enhancements to Ericsson Private 5G Solution

Improved Visibility:

The feature updates include enhanced network visibility, allowing businesses to monitor and troubleshoot their networks more easily. The upgrade also includes click-to-deploy functionality, which enables businesses to deploy either 4G or 5G networks that suit their requirements. This upgrade will simplify the network management experience for industrial businesses and make it easier for them to maintain high-quality service level (SLA) agreements.

Increased Coverage:

The Ericsson Private 5G solution offers increased coverage in large complex, and distributed environments. It includes multi-location deployment visibility and high availability enabled through redundancy for business-critical applications. This ensures that businesses can operate without interruption and with no downtime.

Advanced Management:

Moreover, Ericsson Private 5G upgrades include advanced management features such as watchdog support, providing incremental visibility to monitor and troubleshoot networks. The solution also includes critical cloud management, offering flexible deployment and full lifecycle management options.

These upgrades, which will become globally available in May 2023, offer businesses the flexibility they need to deploy and manage their networks with ease, ensuring that their operations run smoothly.