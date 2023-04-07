Ericsson’s Cradlepoint Acquires Ericom to Strengthen Enterprise Security Capabilities

Cradlepoint, a leading provider of enterprise-focused wireless WAN and private 5G networks, has acquired Ericom, a cloud-based enterprise security solution, to strengthen Ericsson's appeal as a portfolio solution for enterprises' digitalization strategies. Cradlepoint is part of Ericsson's Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions (BEWS).

Cradlepoint Offerings

The acquisition will allow Cradlepoint to offer a comprehensive SD-WAN and SASE (secure access service edge) solution for wireless WAN and private cellular networking, leveraging 5G while addressing the wireline needs of enterprise customers. This will enable Cradlepoint to combine PCN security, WAN security, and web security to provide a converged networking and security software stack for cellular-focused enterprise customers.

Enhance Ericsson's Portfolio

Cybersecurity is a top priority for enterprise digitalization strategies worldwide, and the acquisition of Ericom, including its cloud-based enterprise security capabilities, will enhance Ericsson's portfolio solution of choice.

In addition, Ericom's zero-trust and cloud-based security solutions will form the basis of the new Cradlepoint NetCloud Threat Defense cloud service, expanding the company's mobile-capable and router-integrated SASE and zero-trust portfolio of solutions for fixed-site, remote worker, in-vehicle, and IoT use cases.

Cradlepoint is building a Unified Platform

With the merger, Cradlepoint is building a unified platform for cellular-first customers to combine wireless/5G networks and security to deliver PCN security, WAN security, and web security from a single pane of glass management.

According to the statement, while Cradlepoint's Netcloud Exchange (NCX) platform focuses on PCN and WAN security, the Ericom acquisition allows Cradlepoint to combine PCN security, WAN security, and Web security to provide a converged networking and security software stack for cellular-focused enterprise customers.

The acquisition is a significant step forward for Cradlepoint in the enterprise market and reinforces the company's position as a leader in next-generation enterprise and private network connectivity.