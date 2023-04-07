OnePlus Nord Buds CE Available for Free for Select Users

OnePlus Nord Buds CE is currently being offered for free by OnePlus. The Chinese tech giant recently launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G at the 'Larger than Life' event. The OnePlus Nord Buds CE was launched last year, and it got a decent response from the market due to the brand image that OnePlus has and also because of the low price. Currently, users in India can get the OnePlus Nord Buds CE for free. Here's everything you need to know about the offer.

OnePlus Nord Buds CE for Free, Here's How

OnePlus Nord Buds CE can be acquired at no additional cost if the user is going to purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G under the offer period. The device will go on open sale from April 11, 2023, from 12 PM onwards. If users are purchasing the OnePlus Nord Buds CE 3 Lite 5G from the website of OnePlus, Amazon or the OnePlus Experience Stores, then they would be eligible to get the Nord Buds CE for free.

Further, users purchasing the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will also be able to get a discount of Rs 1000 on the OnePlus Nord Watch on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store app if they purchase it between April 12 and April 15. In case they make the purchase between April 16 and April 30, then they will be eligible for a discount of Rs 500.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G starts in India for Rs 19,999. It comes with 8GB+128GB as its base variant and ICICI Bank credit card holders can get a discount of Rs 1000 on the purchase of the smartphone. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 was also launched during the recent launch event by OnePlus and it is priced at Rs 2,999.