OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Launched in India

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 at the 'Larger Than Life' launch event on April 4, 2023. During the same event, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. The Nord Buds 2, just like its predecessor, is an affordable TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphone that can deliver a great sound experience to consumers. The Nord Buds 2 is just an entry point now for users to come into the OnePlus ecosystem with an audio product. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Price in India

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 2,999. The product will be available for consumers to purchase starting April 11 from several stores, such as OnePlus.in, Flipkart, Amazon, and select partner stores. ICICI Bank credit card holders can get a Rs 200 discount on the purchase of these earbuds.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Specifications and Features

OnePlus said that the Nord Buds 2 comes with BassWave Enhancement, which allows the audio content to stay true to its original quality and exhibit a broad bass. The TWS earbuds is equipped with a 12.4mm extra large enhancement driver to deliver a strong bass quality for bolder beats. Be it music or voice calls, the earbuds will aim to give you a very balanced experience. OnePlus said that there is an added layer of titanium in the vibrating diaphragm that improves audio stiffness and provides instantaneous response for ultimately bolder and crystal-clear audio.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 reduces background noise through an instinctive Active Noise Cancellation feature with 25dB depth and a dual-core processor. The earbuds have been designed in collab with Dolby Atmos technology. A full charge can last up to 7 hours without its case and 36 hours with a charging case. It only takes 10 minutes of charging to guarantee up to 5 hours of usage, with the Active Noise Cancellation off. It is also durable against dust and water with a certified IP55 rating.