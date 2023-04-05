Sunrise Launches First Private 5G Network in Switzerland With Nokia

Switzerland-based Sunrise has partnered with Nokia to provide dedicated mobile private networks (MPN) to corporate customers. The networks will be based on the 5G mobile standard, ensuring high speeds and low-latency data transmission, and can support up to 1 million connected devices per square kilometre.

Highlights

  • Sunrise has launched its Mobile Private Network over 5G, offering companies private, wholly self-sufficient networks on their own premises.
  • The MPN solution ensures that critical operational data never leaves the company's infrastructure.
  • Sunrise is collaborating with Nokia, a leading technology partner, to offer the dedicated MPN solution.

Sunrise, one of the leading network operators in Switzerland, has launched Mobile Private Network (MPN) solution over 5G to provide companies with private, self-sufficient networks on their own business premises. With this solution, Sunrise becomes Switzerland's first mobile network operator to launch Mobile Private Network over 5G together with Nokia.

Critical Data Never Leaves Own Infrastructure

According to the statement, "the MPN solution will help connect employees, equipment, processes and applications, paving the way for companies to continue their transformation towards their next level of digital business. In addition, the dedicated MPN ensures that critical operational data never leaves the company's own infrastructure, which ensures the highest possible level of security in communication between employees, equipment, and various company locations."

Sunrise's Mobile Private Networks provide the advantages of 5G mobile standard, offering fiber-optic level speeds and low-latency data transmission. This allows for real-time communication and up to 1 million connected IoT (Internet of Things) devices per square kilometer. Sunrise also provides dedicated service management and guaranteed SLAs (Service Level Agreements) for added customer value.

Sunrise is Certified Nokia Partner

Sunrise has partnered with Nokia to provide the dedicated MPN solution. Nokia has already deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,600 leading corporate customers in the transport, energy, large-enterprise, manufacturing, Webscale and public-sector segments globally and extended its expertise to more than 560 large private wireless customers worldwide across an array of sectors.

First Projects Started

Sunrise has already begun implementing Mobile Private Networks for several companies, with a proof of concept currently underway at Syngenta. MPNs will form the basis for new applications in smart factories, for example. In addition, Sunrise offers targeted advice and tailored solutions to customers based on their needs, as well as guaranteed service level agreements.

Hybrid Mobile Private Network

In addition to Mobile Private Network (MPN) Solution, Sunrise is gradually rolling out the Hybrid Mobile Private Network and other approaches, depending on customer needs. This will help Sunrise support companies as they transition to smarter and more digital businesses in the logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and construction sectors.

