Six Top Korean Web Series on Disney Plus Hotstar

Korean online shows have gained tremendous popularity and continue to rise. The Korean entertainment industry's success in capturing domestic and foreign audiences is undeniable. There are many options to choose from, including heartbreaking dramas, comedic thrillers, and more.

Disney Plus Hotstar offers a vast selection of dramas worth binge-watching due to their carefully crafted stories and all-star casts. If you're looking for a fun viewing experience, check out this top Korean web series collection on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The top Korean web series on Disney Plus Hotstar are as follows:

Big Mouth

In this crime action drama, an unsuccessful lawyer named Park Chang-ho becomes involved in a murder investigation and is mistakenly identified as Big Mouth, a renowned con artist. Lee Jong-Suk, Im Yoon-ah, Kim Joo-hun, and other actors play the titular characters. Choong Hwan-oh directed the series.

One Dollar Lawyer

Cheon Ji-hun is a pleasant attorney with a unique working method where he only charges his clients $1. He defends clients who are up against some of society's wealthiest and most powerful individuals. Choi Dae-hoon, Min Nam-koong, and Kim Ji-eun are the leading actors in this comedic drama. Kim Jae-hyun and Shin Jung-hoon directed the series.

Adamas

The journey of identical twin brothers as they solve the riddle of a 22-year-old occurrence is the focus of Adamas. Ji Seong, Seo Ji-hye, Lee Soo-kyung, Ko Eugene, Heo Sung-tae, and other well-known performers appear in the drama series directed by Park Seung-woo.

Doctor Lawyer

Han Yi-han was a top surgeon until his medical license was cancelled when one of his surgeries resulted in the death of a patient. He becomes a medical litigation specialist four years later. So Ji-seob, Im Soo-hyang, Sin Seong-rok, and others are featured in this suspenseful crime drama. The TV show was overseen by Lee Yong-Suk.

Snowdrop

Yeong-ro, a young female student, treats Suho, another student at a top university, after he arrives at her college room bleeding. Unexpected events hinder the couple's growing closeness. Jung Haei-in and Kim Ji-soo play the leading roles in the romantic drama directed by Jo Hyun-tak.

The Golden Spoon

In this Korean fantasy series, a mystical spoon that Seung Cheon finds allows him to exchange lives with his wealthy best friend. At some point, he will have to decide between the two potential futures. Yook Sung-jae, Lee Jong-won, and Chae Yeon-jung play the lead characters. Hyun Wook Song directed the show.