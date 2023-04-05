Optus Invests in Network Upgradation Across the Shoalhaven Region

Optus, one of Australia's major telecommunications providers, has announced an investment of AUD 5.3 million to upgrade its network coverage, reliability, and connectivity speed in the South Coast NSW (New South Wales) region. The funding aims to improve local coverage in the Shoalhaven region, with eight towers being upgraded or built from now into 2023.

Importance of Mobile Connectivity During Natural Disasters

According to the statement, "the outages and network impacts that occurred in the Shoalhaven region during the 'Black Summer' bushfires highlighted the importance of mobile connectivity for effective response and recovery efforts."

"Optus' investment into growing and improving the towers will not only assist first responders and impacted residents to remain connected and online during a crisis but also aims to ensure the local community and businesses can rely on our services outside of times of crisis."

Black Summer Bushfires

Following the 2019/2020 devastating bushfire season, the NSW Government conducted a Bushfire Inquiry, which revealed that the community valued telecommunication above all other services. As a result, Optus strives to continuously innovate and invest in knowledge about network resilience when it comes to its regional network.

Eight Tower Locations

The eight Shoalhaven region locations slated for new towers or upgrades are Basin View, Berry, Milton, Shoalhaven Heads, Sussex Inlet, Nowra 5G, Nowra CBD, and Worrigee. This is one of the most significant investments Optus has made in the region to date.

Ensure Connectivity during Emergencies

Optus' investment in growing and improving its network infrastructure is expected to not only benefit residents and businesses in the Shoalhaven region but also help ensure mobile connectivity during emergencies and natural disasters.

Optus strengthens coverage in Dale River

Earlier in March, Optus switched on a new mobile tower in Westdale, located at Dale River, to strengthen mobile coverage between Brookton and Perth in Western Australia. The macrocell station will cover 68 square kilometres, including 16 kilometres of major roads, improving network capacity for local communities and travellers. The tower is part of the Australian government's committed investment of AUD 875 million in the Mobile Black Spot Program.

Optus strengthens coverage in West Ulverstone

Optus announced in April that it has invested in a new tower in West Ulverstone, Tasmania's largest town, to provide 4G coverage to customers in the region. The new tower, located at The Quadrant, is part of a multi-million dollar investment into the Optus Network across Tasmania, improving network connectivity, reliability, and reach for the community, as well as tourists who frequent the area. The tower will provide increased network capacity and competition, with access to Optus' 4G network.

The planned network mobile improvements are part of Optus' ongoing upgrade and expansion of its telecommunications infrastructure and mobile service around the country to improve coverage, reliability, and speed across the Optus network.