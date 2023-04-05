India Saw the Last of Dial-Up Connections in March 2021 from BSNL: TRAI

Dial-up connections are a thing of the past now, at least in India. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has moved to repeal the regulations surrounding dial-up services and has asked stakeholders for their comments on the same. The regulations were put in place decades earlier and were meant to gauge the quality of services that the telcos and internet service providers (ISPs) were offering to their customers. These regulations acted as parameters of minimum quality of service for the service providers to ensure that the consumer keeps getting decent services for which he/she is paying.

Read More - Reliance and Jio Raise Another $2 Billion in Syndicated Loan after Raising $3 Billion

But today, the era of dial-up connection is gone. Thus, TRAI has invited comments from the industry stakeholders inviting comments from the stakeholders on the repeal of regulations on the Quality of Service of dial-up and leased line internet access service, 2001. Earlier, to consume the internet, dial-up connections were relied upon. But the world has moved on to newer technology and mediums such as FTTH, LTE, etc.

TRAI confirmed that BSNL was the last to report dial-up subscribers in March 2021, and after that, even the state-run telco has stopped reporting the presence of any dial-up subscriber. In today's world, dial-up connections don't make a tad bit of sense because of their low speeds. FTTH is a much better and more convenient option for consumers as it can deliver internet speeds up to 1 Gbps easily.

Read More - Jio’s New Broadband Plan May Mean No Media Cable after all the Hype

TRAI wants to repeal the quality benchmarks for leased-line internet as well. Today, enterprises and internet service providers already sign service license agreements (SLAs) to ensure that the service rights of the former are well protected. Thus, there is no requirement for quality benchmarks to exist.