Lumos Expands to Bring Fiber Internet to New Hanover County and Wilmington

Lumos, a provider of 100% fiber optic internet and home Wi-Fi services, is investing USD 56 million to expand its services in the New Hanover County and City of Wilmington in North Carolina. The network will offer upload speeds up to 385 times faster and download speeds up to 30 times faster than traditional cable internet.

Highlights

  • Lumos is investing USD 56 million to expand its fiber optic internet services in North Carolina.
  • The expansion will cover areas of Wilmington, Carolina Beach, Ogden, Myrtle Grove, Castle Hayne, and Wrightsboro.
  • The network will offer upload speeds up to 385 times faster and download speeds up to 30 times faster than traditional cable internet.

Lumos, a leading provider of 100 percent Fiber Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi services in the Mid-Atlantic region, has announced a USD 56 million investment to expand its 100 percent Fiber Optic Internet services to residents and businesses in New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington.

Lumos Fiber Optic Internet Expansion

The expansion will cover areas of Wilmington and Carolina Beach, as well as the communities of Ogden, Myrtle Grove, Castle Hayne, and Wrightsboro, bringing 655 miles of the latest fiber optic technology to the community. According to the statement, this network will be capable of delivering upload speeds up to 385 times faster and download speeds up to 30 times faster than traditional cable internet.

Lumos CEO Brian Stading said, "Lumos remains steadfast in its mission to deliver uninterrupted, accessible, 100% Fiber Optic Internet that has the capacity for today's internet needs and that anticipates tomorrow's. We are committed to providing New Hanover residents with the best connection possible, improving their quality of life."

The benefits of fiber optic internet include a reliable and fast connection that can enable smooth operations for current and future technology needs. Telemedicine, remote working or learning, video streaming, and entertainment all demand a fast and reliable internet connection that traditional cables cannot provide.

The expansion of Lumos' fiber optic internet services will be a significant boost for the residents and businesses of New Hanover County, enabling them to take advantage of the latest technology and services.

Just a few days back, Lumos announced its second expansion in South Carolina. This expansion of Lumos into Spartanburg County of South Carolina brings 706 miles of fiber optic technology to the region.

