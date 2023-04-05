Excitel Launches New 300 Mbps Plan With Smart TV, OTT and Live Channels at Rs 999

Reported by Aparna R 0

Excitel has launched a new offer for its new subscribers in Delhi. The company's 'Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi' plan provides a Wi-Fi speed of 300 Mbps along with Smart TV benefits. The plan aims to offer uninterrupted high-speed internet and hassle-free entertainment for a superior lifestyle to subscribers.

Highlights

  • Excitel has launched a new offer for new subscribers in Delhi called the
  • The plan offers internet speeds of up to 300 Mbps, 6 OTT apps, 300+ live TV channels, and a 32 inch frameless Smart LED TV.
  • The plan includes no installation charges or additional router fees.

Follow Us

Excitel Launches New 300 Mbps Plan With Smart TV, OTT and Live Channels at Rs 999

Excitel, one of the fastest-growing fiber broadband providers and a home internet startup in India has launched a unique offer for its new subscribers in Delhi. The company's 'Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi' plan is priced at Rs 999 per month for an annual subscription and includes high-speed internet of up to 300 Mbps, a 32-inch Frameless Smart LED TV, 6 OTT apps, and access to over 300 Live TV channels.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Entry Level Broadband Plans Detailed

Excitel's Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi plan

Excitel's 'Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi' plan is aimed at new home internet subscribers in Delhi seeking high-speed internet and a range of entertainment options. The package offers an industry-leading broadband internet speed of 300 Mbps, along with a 32-inch Frameless Smart LED TV that comes with an HD Ready Display, 10Wx2 Speaker, HDMI, USB, AV Port, 512MB RAM + 4GB ROM, Android 9.0, and a 1-Year On-Site Warranty.

Commenting on the plan launch, Varun Pasricha, the COO of Excitel, "Today's generation has grown up with internet access and readily available entertainment content from a very young age. As a home internet company offering high-speed internet, at Excitel, we are always innovating to offer an upgraded choice for users in Delhi-NCR. Our 'Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi' plan will offer uninterrupted high-speed internet and hassle-free entertainment for a superior lifestyle to our subscribers. With our new plan, we aim to onboard more home internet users on an unbound entertainment and high-speed internet journey."

Also Read: Excitel Broadband OTT Add-on Plans Detailed

Excitel New 300 Mbps Broadband Plan OTT Benefits

The Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi plan also includes 6 OTT Channels - Alt Balaji, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, Shemaroo, Epic On and Playbox TV and 300+ Live TV channels. In addition, Excitel has waived installation charges and additional router fees for the plan, making it the first of its kind in the industry.

Founded in 2015, Excitel is the fastest-growing broadband company in India, with customers in over 30 cities, offering unlimited downloads at high speeds since its inception. In addition, the company was one of the earliest to introduce 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps, and 400 Mbps internet speeds.

Also Read: BSNL Fibre Exclusive Broadband Plan for Rural Areas Detailed

According to the statement, The 'Smart TV with Smart Wi-Fi' plan is the latest in the company's innovative offerings, which reflect the internet consumption patterns of the younger generation on the go.

Reported By

Aparna, from a journalism background, closely follows the developments in the telecom Industry.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments