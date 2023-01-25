ACT Fibernet Entry Level Broadband Plans Detailed

ACT Fibernet, one of India's largest fiber broadband ISPs (Internet Service Provider), offers a reliable, high-speed internet connection for homes and businesses. It is powered by advanced fiber optic technology that delivers lightning-fast internet speeds and superior reliability. With ACT Fibernet, you can enjoy streaming HD videos, online gaming, and uninterrupted downloads with symmetrical speeds (downstream and upstream speeds same). Moreover, with its competitive pricing bundled with OTT Add-ons and other services, ACT Fibernet is the perfect choice for anyone looking for an affordable yet reliable internet connection. In this story, let's look at the entry-level Broadband Plans from ACT Fibernet.

ACT Fibernet Available Cities

ACT Fibernet Service is available across 21 cities and is expanding rapidly to serve customers with quality as a goal. Users from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Eluru, Guntur, Hosur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kakinada, Lucknow, Madhurai, Nellore, Rajahmundry, Tenali, Tirupati, Tumkur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Warangal can enjoy ACT Fibernet services as of now.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Now Offering Netflix at No Extra Cost with Broadband Plans

ACT Entry-Level Broadband Plans

If you are a customer looking forward to experiencing ACT Services, below are the ISP's entry-level broadband plans available for home usage. In addition to its already lucrative broadband plan offerings, ACT Fibernet also offers customers who opt for long-term plans with further discounts or a Gigabit speed capable Wi-Fi Router with the plan. Below are the broadband offerings available for customers if opting for monthly plans.

Sl. No Monthly Rental in Rs. Speed FUP Post FUP Speed City 1 500 50 Mbps Unlimited Data 512 Kbps Hyderabad 2 549 50 Mbps Unlimited Data 512 Kbps Chennai, Delhi 3 549 50 Mbps Unlimited Data 1 Mbps Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow 4 549 75 Mbps 1000 GB 512 Kbps Hosur, Tumkur 5 549 40 Mbps Unlimited Data 512 Kbps Coimbatore 6 574 60 Mbps Unlimited Data 1 Mbps Vijayawada, Tenali, Eluru, Tirupati 7 599 60 Mbps Unlimited Data 1 Mbps Visakhapatnam, Nellore 8 699 125 Mbps Unlimited Data 1 Mbps Rajahmundry, Kakinada 9 749 125 Mbps Unlimited Data 1 Mbps Guntur 10 799 100 Mbps 1000 GB 1 Mbps Warangal 11 799 150 Mbps Unlimited Data 1 Mbps Madhurai 12 985 100 Mbps 1000 GB 512 Kbps Bengaluru

Fair Usage on Unlimited Plans

ACT encourages the responsible use of unlimited data by each of its subscribers. ACT Subscribers can enjoy a maximum of 3300 GB or 3.3 TB of Data at high speeds as per the plan, post which speeds will be reduced. However, finishing the entire 3300 GB offering every month on retail or consumer-centric usage is impossible. So, these entry-level plans are best for home usage.

Entry Level Plan Speeds

ACT Fibernet offers various speeds on its entry-level plans depending on the city of service. Customers can enjoy speeds ranging from 40 Mbps, 50 Mbps, 60 Mbps, 75 Mbps, 100 Mbps, 125 Mbps, and 150 Mbps based on their city. The plans tabulated above will help you understand the entry-level speeds. ACT Fibernet is also offering Netflix subscription, but users will have to go for at least a six months or ten months option to get a free subscription to Netflix with their broadband plan.

Also Read: ACT Fibernet Launches Senior Citizen Program, an Initiative to Make Digital Life Easy

ACT Fibernet Offerings

ACT established itself as a digital-driven company, so apart from vanilla broadband offerings, ACT tries to differentiate its offerings from the competition to stand apart. Act offerings include Digital TV, Home Security cameras, Wi-Fi bundled Plans, Wi-Fi battery backup solutions, Internet Security, and Entertainment and Fitness Add-ons.