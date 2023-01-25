New on OTT: Most Anticipated Hindi Web Series in 2023

We eagerly anticipate quality content to keep us glued to our screens as the new year gets underway. Here is a list of the fascinating watches coming out in 2023 so you can mark your calendars. We've got a list of the most eagerly anticipated Hindi web series coming soon on OTT, and all your old favourites are back with new plotlines and character arcs.

Shark Tank India Season 2

Shark Tank India, which consistently makes news, is now available on SonyLiv. The show brings in the same business tycoons who amused us last season with their business savvy, humour, and, most importantly, their investments. Shark Tank India Season 2 has not disappointed despite a few adjustments, as you are probably already aware. In fact, as more people come to appreciate and comprehend the Shark Tank concept, it is receiving greater appreciation.

Farzi

The OTT debut of Bollywood superstar Shahid Kapoor is Farzi, the creation of the writer-director team Raj and DK. With their new series after Family Man, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. are returning with yet another original piece of material. Farzi features actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashii Khanna, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait, and others and is billed as a fast-paced, tense, and unique thriller. In the first three months of this year, it is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Family Man Season 3

Fans are incredibly excited about Family Man Season 3 after two fantastic seasons. According to insiders, the third season of Family Man will centre around the COVID-19 epidemic and feature the versatile Manoj Bajpayee, a fan favourite. The northeastern region of India and China will be the focal points of the story. Like the past seasons, Srikanth Tiwari will make an appearance again this year on Amazon Prime Video with all of his vicious humour.

Mirzapur Season 3

Season 3 of Mirzapur will air this year, answering the enormous cliffhanger that has left us all wondering, "Is Munna Bhaiya alive or dead?" Season 2 tragically forced us to say farewell to Kaleen Bhaiya and Bablu (Vikrant Massey) (Pankaj Tripathi). However, Season 3 of this crime thriller is expected to advance the plot as we witness Guddu and Bablu's father gaining assistance in his battle against the criminal underworld. Like its prior seasons, Mirzapur Season 3 will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Pataal Lok Season 2

Pataal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, will return for Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video this year. All fans are curious about what will happen next due to the first season's enormous success because the plot seemed to be resolved by the finale. But fear not; Hathiram Chaudhary (played by Ahlawat) is forced to enter the criminal underground once more in order to uphold his reputation as an honorable police officer in this crime thriller drama. Despite having a dark and brutal theme, the first season's narrative gives the second one a more promising impression. And we are eager!

Made in Heaven Season 2

Season 2 of this groundbreaking online series, Made in Heaven, which stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, is returning with the same drama and fun. While planning lavish weddings and addressing their own personal problems, Karan and Tara develop their friendship and working relationship. In addition to the aforementioned, season 2 will, like its predecessor, use ironic humour and a narrative approach to challenge various conventional standards. Amazon Prime Video will also provide Made in Heaven Season 2 for streaming.

Panchayat Season 3

In Season 2, Panchayat had to return to satisfy our aching curiosity after leaving us on a cliffhanger. According to reports, Amazon Prime Video will broadcast Season 3 of Panchayat in April or May this year. With a new set of problems in their rural setting, Jitendra Kumar, as Abhishek Tripathi, will return and win our hearts all over again with his homegrown remedies. The drama that will come next excites us to no end!

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story

Following the enormous success of Fraud 1992: The Harshad Mehta Narrative, director Hansal Mehta is preparing to return with another true-life scam story that shocked the country. Mehta tells the tale of Abdul Karim Telgi, the 2003 stamp paper hoax mastermind. Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit vendor by trade, devised a clever plan that involved several states in the Telgi narrative. Scam 2003 will be available on SonyLiv and features the seasoned theatre performer Dev Riar in the character of Telgi.