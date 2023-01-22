Films and Series Available on OTT in the Third Week of January 2023

The OTT platforms have already produced some excellent content by the midway point of 2023, and the third week of January saw the release of a ton more. Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, debuted on Netflix this week. Chhatriwaali, which stars Rakul Preet Singh, will air on ZEE5. The HBO special "The Last of Us" is also streaming on Disney+ Hotstar for fans of the post-apocalyptic genre.

You must be perplexed by all these releases. But there's no need to worry because we've put together a list of six films and web series that will be available on various OTT platforms in the third week of January.

1. Chhaatriwali

Excellent chemist Sanya is looking for a job right now because she is unemployed. She also wants to use her understanding of chemistry to teach young people the information they need to overcome sexual taboos.

Release Date: January 20

OTT Platform: Zee5

2. Fauda Season 4

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is covered on both sides in the action series Fauda. A series of unanticipated events begins when an undercover Israeli spy who thought he had murdered a Palestinian militant comes out of retirement to look for him.

Release Date: January 20

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Indu Season 2

Large estates conceal terrible mysteries! So how will Indu learn the truth? By navigating the covert family ties in the creepy rooms of her new house.

Release Date: January 20

OTT Platform: Hoichoi

4. Mission Majnu

A clandestine Indian snoop embarks on a risky mission in the 1970s to find the truth about a secret nuclear weapons program being carried out in Pakistan's interior.

Release Date: January 20

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Shahmaran

Sahsu gets the ideal opportunity to heal fences with her estranged grandfather when she travels to Adana for a speech. But she soon realises that she is the main character of the narrative.

Release Date: January 20

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. The Last of Us

Twenty years have passed since the end of contemporary civilisation when the television series takes place. A seasoned survivor named Joel accepts payment to take a 14-year-old girl named Ellie out of a stifling quarantine zone. Unfortunately, they both have to travel across the United States and are dependent on one another for survival, so what begins as a simple mission quickly develops into a violent, dismal journey.

Release Date: January 16

OTT Platform: Hotstar