6 Films That Are Debuting on OTTs This Week

The Sankranti week came to a successful conclusion, with all holiday blockbusters wowing us in the theatres. As numerous eagerly anticipated movies arrive on small screens this week, it looks like they will be just as entertaining as the last. The list of movies coming this week on OTTs includes everything from a Telugu blockbuster to an intriguing Malayalam feature to an exciting Korean picture and a Hindi thriller.

So to keep the holiday spirit going, make sure to catch them up. The list of films available on OTTs this week in January is provided below.

Dhamaka

The lead actors in the recent Telugu action comedy Dhamaka are Ravi Teja and Sreeleela. Swamy Vivekananda Rao, a middle-class man living an unfulfilling and unsuccessful life, is the focus of the movie's plot. He develops feelings for Pranavi Reddy, his sister's adorable and youthful friend. Two businessmen struggle over a multimillion-dollar company on the other side of the narrative. What connection does Vivekananda have to this ownership dispute? How is he going to handle this? Trinadha Rao Nakkina directed the movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 22 January 2023

Mission Majnu

Shantanu Bagchi is the director of the Hindi thriller Mission Majnu. Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, and Parmeet Sethi play major parts in the film. The movie chronicles the clandestine operation carried out by India both before and during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. In the movie, Sidharth Malhotra plays a RAW agent sent on a dangerous assignment to find Pakistan's nuclear weapons development.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 January 2023

Also Read: 5 New Releases on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix

Chhatriwali

Chemistry prodigy Sanya Dhingra, who is unemployed, uses her expertise to inform young people about the value of sex education. The severity of safe sex and the use of contraceptives is a topic the movie attempts to address. Tejas Deoskar's Chhatriwali features Rakul Preet Singh and Sumeet Vyas in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 20 January 2023

Kaapa

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the lead character in Kaapa, a Malayalam action thriller directed by Shaji Kailas. Things go awry when a happily married couple moves to Thiruvananthapuram for business. Because of alleged past misdeeds, Anand learns that his wife Binu's name is listed under the Kerala Anti-social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA). The story's core is how he joins forces with a local mobster to clear his wife's name and becomes embroiled in nasty gang fights.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 January 2023

Also Read: January OTT Updates: 7 Web Shows Premiering for a Fun Week

Jung_E

A sci-fi thriller from Korea called Jung E will debut soon and star Kang Soo-Yeon, Kim Hyun-Joo, and Ryu Kyung-soo. The story takes place in a man-made artificial environment where a conflict occurs among people in a post-apocalyptic planet in the 22nd century. Brain cloning allows the famous mercenary Jung-E to be revived and transformed into a robot in order to quell the chaos. Yeon Sang-ho directed the movie.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 January 2023

Alkhallat+

Alkhallat+, a forthcoming Arabic movie with Mahammed Aldokhei, Ibraheem Alkhairallah, and others, is directed by Fahad Alammari. Four stories from this anthology play examine cunning and deception, from criminals breaking into a wedding to a guy trying to hide a secret from a dead friend.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 19 January 2023