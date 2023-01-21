BSNL Charging Rs 249 for 9 OTT Apps Access

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering OTT (over-the-top) bundles to customers who want to watch entertaining content with their broadband plans. While there are some plans offered by the company that come with OTT benefits, there are others which don't bundle any additional benefit. So for users on such plans, there's an OTT bundle of Rs 249 which will bring access to 9 different OTT apps. Indian customers have become accustomed to OTT platforms since the pandemic started. Most of the new movies and TV shows now arrive in these platforms.

BSNL OTT Plan for Rs 249

BSNL bundles nine OTT platforms for consumers under its Rs 249 plan. The eight platforms bundled are ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, Yupp TV, aHa, Lionsgate Play, Hungama and Disney+ Hotstar and one more.

This plan can be purchased by users who are on entry level broadband plans of the telco and want access to OTT benefits. Note that this is a monthly subscription fee.

Features of BSNL OTT Bundle Service

BSNL has partnered with Yupp TV Scope to offer this bundled service to consumers. The app of Yupp TV Scope is available for both the iOS and Android users.

The benefit of going with this plan is that you get content from several platforms in a single login. You will also not have to pay for all the platforms separately which is a very big pain for consumers today.

The best thing is that you can watch content in several devices such as TV, smartphone, tablets or computers. The platform also understands the personal viewing preferences of the consumers and offers personalised recommendations.

BSNL's entry level plan comes for Rs 399 right now. The state run telco discontinued its Rs 329 broadband plan recently. The Rs 329 plan offered consumers 20 Mbps of speed with 1TB of speed.