Reliance Jio Posts Rs 4,638 Net Profit for Q3 FY23

Reliance Jio has just released unaudited standalone financial results for Q3 FY23. The telco said that its net profit for the quarter was Rs 4,638 crore. It was marginally higher than Rs 4518 crore net profit posted during the preceding quarter. For the nine months of FY23, Jio's net profit stood at Rs 13,491 crore. It is much higher than Rs 10,644 crore posted for the nine months ending December 31, 2021. Reliance Jio should post strong figures at the end of FY23 as the telco's total net profit for FY22 was Rs 14,817 crore. Given that Jio has already reported a net profit of Rs 13,491 crore in the first nine months, the last quarter should drive the telco's net profits even higher as the 5G rollout happens at a rapid pace.

Total expenses jumped from Rs 14,655 crore for Q3 FY22 to Rs 16,839 crore for Q3 FY23. It is worth noting that the finance costs were lower compared to the same quarter the previous year. License fees and spectrum charges also dropped YoY because of the no SUC (spectrum usage charge) implemented on the 5G spectrum purchased during the 2022 auctions.

The telco's quarterly profits have been growing at a very marginal pace. For Q1 FY23, Jio reported a net profit of Rs 4,335 crore. In Q2, the net profit was Rs 4518 crore, and in Q3, the net profit was Rs 4,638 crore. Without a boost in average revenue per user (ARPU), the telco's not going to be able to increase its revenues fast. To boost the ARPU, a prepaid tariff hike would be required. Jio has not released the key performance indicators (KPI) report for Q3 Fy23. Without KPI data, it is hard to determine how the telco's business grew during the quarter. That report should be released in a few weeks' time as Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) releases its quarter performance.